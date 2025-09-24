Premier League player stats: Haaland, Mbeumo most shots; Grealish leads fouls won and assists

Jason Soutar
Erling Haaland stats graphic
Erling Haaland leads the Premier League for most shots this season

From key passes to goals, we have every important Premier League statistic covered, folks.

Erling Haaland is off to a ruthless start, scoring six goals already, while Mohamed Salah, who registered the most goals and assists last season, isn’t amongst the leaders in any category after five games in 2025/26.

We have player leaders across 31 metrics right here…

 

Premier League top scorers

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6
Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) – 3
Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 3
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 3
Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 3
Richarlison (Spurs) – 3
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 3

 

Premier League players with highest xG (expected goals)

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6.3 (6.3 non-penalty xG)
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2.7 (1.9)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2.7 (1.2)
Jean Philippe-Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 2.7 (1.9)
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 2.1 (1.3)

 

Premier League players with most assists

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 4
Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 3
El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham) – 3
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 3

 

Premier League players with highest xAG (expected assisted goals)

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 2.1
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 1.9
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 1.8
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 1.7
Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 1.7
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 1.6

 

Premier League players with most yellow cards

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 4
Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 3
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) – 3
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) – 3
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 3

MORE FEATURES ON F365
👉 Who will win the 2026 Ballon d’Or? Yamal the runaway early favourite
👉 Sesko the new Hojlund and Gyokeres a flat-track bully: Eight summer signing fears coming true
👉 Potter red-hot sack race favourite despite Amorim and Maresca woes

 

Premier League players with most red cards

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) – 1
Lesley Ugochukwu (Burnley) – 1
Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 1
Casemiro (Manchester United) – 1
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 1
Reinaldo Mandava (Sunderland) – 1
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 1
Toti Gomes (Wolves) – 1

 

Premier League players with most minutes played

45 outfielders – 450 (100%)
14 goalkeepers – 450 (100%)

 

Premier League players with most big chances missed

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 5
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 4
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 3
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 3
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 3

 

Premier League players with most fouls won

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 17
Patrick Dorgu (Man Utd) – 12
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 12
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 11
Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 10
Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 10
Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) – 10
Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 10
Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 10

 

Premier League players with most fouls committed

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 18
Thiago (Brentford) – 14
Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 12
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 11
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 11
Pape Matar Sarr (Spurs) – 10

 

Premier League players with most offsides

Evanilson (Bournemouth) – 5
Lyle Foster (Burnley) – 4
Marshall Munetsi (Wolves) – 4
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 4
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 4
Brennan Johnson (Spurs) – 4

 

Premier League players with most shots

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 21 (10 on target)
Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) – 15 (6)
Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 13 (5)
Richarlison (Spurs) – 13 (5)

 

Premier League players with most tackles

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 21 (11 tackles won)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 19 (13)
Joao Palhinha (Spurs) – 19 (9)
Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) – 17 (10)
Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 16 (10)
James Garner (Everton) – 15 (12)
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 15 (10)

 

Premier League players with most last-man tackles

Leny Yoro (Man Utd) – 2
16 players – 1

 

Premier League players with most interceptions

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 15
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) – 13
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) – 10
Omar Alderete (Sunderland) – 10
Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley) – 10
Cristian Romero (Spurs) – 10

 

Premier League players with most clearances

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 47
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) – 45
Joachim Andersen (Fulham) – 39
Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) – 39
James Tarkowski (Everton) – 38
Maxime Esteve (Burnley) – 37
Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) – 37
Joe Rodon (Leeds) – 36

 

Premier League players with most aerial duels won

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 28 (7 lost)
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – 21 (11)
Beto (Everton) – 21 (15)
Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 20 (15)
Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) – 19 (5)
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 19 (23)

 

Premier League players with most key passes

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 15
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 13
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 12
Anton Stach (Leeds) – 12
James Ward-Prowse (West Ham) – 12
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 11
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 10

 

Premier League players with most passes completed

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 383
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 345
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) – 341
Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea) – 314
Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 302
Micky van de Ven (Spurs) – 302

 

Premier League players with most progressive passes

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 47
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 44
Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) – 39
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) – 36
Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – 33

 

Premier League players with most ball recoveries

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 38
Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 34
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 33
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 30
Jayden Bogle (Leeds) – 29
Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 29

 

Premier League players with most take-ons won

Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 19 (42 lost)
Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 17 (34)
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 14 (20)
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 11 (26)
Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 10 (15)
Michael Kayode (Brentford) – 10 (18)
Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) – 10 (22)

 

Premier League players with most progressive carries

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 34
Alex Iwobi (Fulham) – 24
Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest) – 24
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 23
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 22
Amad Diallo (Man Utd) – 21

 

Premier League players with most touches in attacking penalty area

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 34
Richarlison (Spurs) – 30
Noni Madueke (Arsenal) – 29
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 28
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 28
Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) – 28

 

Premier League players with most own goals

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 1
Josh Cullen (Burnley) – 1
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) – 1
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 1
Gabriel Gudmondsson (Leeds) – 1

 

Premier League players with most errors leading to a goal

Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves) – 2
17 players – 1

 

Premier League goalkeepers with most clean sheets

Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 4
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 3
Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) – 3
David Raya (Arsenal) – 3
Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 3

 

Premier League goalkeepers with most saves

Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 19
Martin Dubravka (Burnley) – 18
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – 16
Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 15
David Raya (Arsenal) – 13

 

Premier League goalkeepers with most penalties saved

Robin Roefs (Sunderland) – 1
Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 1

 

Premier League goalkeepers with fewest goals conceded (min two starts)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) – 1
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 2
Karl Darlow (Leeds) – 2
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 2
David Raya (Arsenal) – 2

 

Premier League goalkeepers with best save percentage

David Raya (Arsenal) – 86.7%
Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 86.4%
Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 84.2%
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) – 80%
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 80%
Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 80%

MORE: Bespoke Premier League tables | F365 Says | Premier League Winners & Losers | F365 Quizzes

F365 Features