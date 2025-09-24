Premier League player stats: Haaland, Mbeumo most shots; Grealish leads fouls won and assists
From key passes to goals, we have every important Premier League statistic covered, folks.
Erling Haaland is off to a ruthless start, scoring six goals already, while Mohamed Salah, who registered the most goals and assists last season, isn’t amongst the leaders in any category after five games in 2025/26.
We have player leaders across 31 metrics right here…
Premier League top scorers
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6
Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) – 3
Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 3
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 3
Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 3
Richarlison (Spurs) – 3
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 3
Premier League players with highest xG (expected goals)
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6.3 (6.3 non-penalty xG)
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2.7 (1.9)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2.7 (1.2)
Jean Philippe-Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 2.7 (1.9)
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 2.1 (1.3)
Premier League players with most assists
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 4
Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 3
El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham) – 3
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 3
Premier League players with highest xAG (expected assisted goals)
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 2.1
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 1.9
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 1.8
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 1.7
Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 1.7
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 1.6
Premier League players with most yellow cards
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 4
Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 3
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) – 3
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) – 3
Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 3
MORE FEATURES ON F365
👉 Who will win the 2026 Ballon d’Or? Yamal the runaway early favourite
👉 Sesko the new Hojlund and Gyokeres a flat-track bully: Eight summer signing fears coming true
👉 Potter red-hot sack race favourite despite Amorim and Maresca woes
Premier League players with most red cards
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) – 1
Lesley Ugochukwu (Burnley) – 1
Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 1
Casemiro (Manchester United) – 1
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 1
Reinaldo Mandava (Sunderland) – 1
Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 1
Toti Gomes (Wolves) – 1
Premier League players with most minutes played
45 outfielders – 450 (100%)
14 goalkeepers – 450 (100%)
Premier League players with most big chances missed
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 5
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 4
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 3
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 3
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 3
Premier League players with most fouls won
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 17
Patrick Dorgu (Man Utd) – 12
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 12
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 11
Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 10
Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 10
Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) – 10
Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 10
Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 10
Premier League players with most fouls committed
Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 18
Thiago (Brentford) – 14
Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 12
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 11
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 11
Pape Matar Sarr (Spurs) – 10
Premier League players with most offsides
Evanilson (Bournemouth) – 5
Lyle Foster (Burnley) – 4
Marshall Munetsi (Wolves) – 4
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 4
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 4
Brennan Johnson (Spurs) – 4
Premier League players with most shots
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 21 (10 on target)
Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) – 15 (6)
Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 13 (5)
Richarlison (Spurs) – 13 (5)
Premier League players with most tackles
Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 21 (11 tackles won)
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 19 (13)
Joao Palhinha (Spurs) – 19 (9)
Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) – 17 (10)
Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 16 (10)
James Garner (Everton) – 15 (12)
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 15 (10)
Premier League players with most last-man tackles
Leny Yoro (Man Utd) – 2
16 players – 1
Premier League players with most interceptions
Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 15
Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) – 13
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) – 10
Omar Alderete (Sunderland) – 10
Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley) – 10
Cristian Romero (Spurs) – 10
Premier League players with most clearances
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 47
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) – 45
Joachim Andersen (Fulham) – 39
Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) – 39
James Tarkowski (Everton) – 38
Maxime Esteve (Burnley) – 37
Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) – 37
Joe Rodon (Leeds) – 36
Premier League players with most aerial duels won
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 28 (7 lost)
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – 21 (11)
Beto (Everton) – 21 (15)
Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 20 (15)
Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) – 19 (5)
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 19 (23)
Premier League players with most key passes
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 15
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 13
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 12
Anton Stach (Leeds) – 12
James Ward-Prowse (West Ham) – 12
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 11
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 10
Premier League players with most passes completed
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 383
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 345
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) – 341
Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea) – 314
Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 302
Micky van de Ven (Spurs) – 302
Premier League players with most progressive passes
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 47
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 44
Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) – 39
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) – 36
Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – 33
Premier League players with most ball recoveries
Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 38
Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 34
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 33
Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 30
Jayden Bogle (Leeds) – 29
Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 29
Premier League players with most take-ons won
Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 19 (42 lost)
Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 17 (34)
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 14 (20)
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 11 (26)
Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 10 (15)
Michael Kayode (Brentford) – 10 (18)
Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) – 10 (22)
Premier League players with most progressive carries
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 34
Alex Iwobi (Fulham) – 24
Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest) – 24
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 23
Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 22
Amad Diallo (Man Utd) – 21
Premier League players with most touches in attacking penalty area
Jack Grealish (Everton) – 34
Richarlison (Spurs) – 30
Noni Madueke (Arsenal) – 29
Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 28
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 28
Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) – 28
Premier League players with most own goals
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 1
Josh Cullen (Burnley) – 1
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) – 1
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 1
Gabriel Gudmondsson (Leeds) – 1
Premier League players with most errors leading to a goal
Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves) – 2
17 players – 1
Premier League goalkeepers with most clean sheets
Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 4
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 3
Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) – 3
David Raya (Arsenal) – 3
Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 3
Premier League goalkeepers with most saves
Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 19
Martin Dubravka (Burnley) – 18
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – 16
Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 15
David Raya (Arsenal) – 13
Premier League goalkeepers with most penalties saved
Robin Roefs (Sunderland) – 1
Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 1
Premier League goalkeepers with fewest goals conceded (min two starts)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) – 1
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 2
Karl Darlow (Leeds) – 2
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 2
David Raya (Arsenal) – 2
Premier League goalkeepers with best save percentage
David Raya (Arsenal) – 86.7%
Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 86.4%
Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 84.2%
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) – 80%
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 80%
Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 80%
MORE: Bespoke Premier League tables | F365 Says | Premier League Winners & Losers | F365 Quizzes