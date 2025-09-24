Erling Haaland leads the Premier League for most shots this season

From key passes to goals, we have every important Premier League statistic covered, folks.

Erling Haaland is off to a ruthless start, scoring six goals already, while Mohamed Salah, who registered the most goals and assists last season, isn’t amongst the leaders in any category after five games in 2025/26.

We have player leaders across 31 metrics right here…

Premier League top scorers

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) – 3

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 3

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 3

Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 3

Richarlison (Spurs) – 3

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 3

Premier League players with highest xG (expected goals)

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 6.3 (6.3 non-penalty xG)

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 2.7 (1.9)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 2.7 (1.2)

Jean Philippe-Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 2.7 (1.9)

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal) – 2.1 (1.3)

Premier League players with most assists

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 4

Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 3

El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham) – 3

Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 3

Premier League players with highest xAG (expected assisted goals)

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 2.1

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 1.9

Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 1.8

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 1.7

Bernardo Silva (Man City) – 1.7

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 1.6

Premier League players with most yellow cards

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 4

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 3

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) – 3

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) – 3

Tim Iroegbunam (Everton) – 3

Premier League players with most red cards

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) – 1

Lesley Ugochukwu (Burnley) – 1

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 1

Casemiro (Manchester United) – 1

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 1

Reinaldo Mandava (Sunderland) – 1

Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – 1

Toti Gomes (Wolves) – 1

Premier League players with most minutes played

45 outfielders – 450 (100%)

14 goalkeepers – 450 (100%)

Premier League players with most big chances missed

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 5

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 4

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 3

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 3

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 3

Premier League players with most fouls won

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 17

Patrick Dorgu (Man Utd) – 12

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 12

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 11

Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 10

Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 10

Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) – 10

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 10

Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 10

Premier League players with most fouls committed

Sasa Lukic (Fulham) – 18

Thiago (Brentford) – 14

Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 12

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 11

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) – 11

Pape Matar Sarr (Spurs) – 10

Premier League players with most offsides

Evanilson (Bournemouth) – 5

Lyle Foster (Burnley) – 4

Marshall Munetsi (Wolves) – 4

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 4

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 4

Brennan Johnson (Spurs) – 4

Premier League players with most shots

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 21 (10 on target)

Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) – 15 (6)

Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) – 13 (5)

Richarlison (Spurs) – 13 (5)

Premier League players with most tackles

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 21 (11 tackles won)

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 19 (13)

Joao Palhinha (Spurs) – 19 (9)

Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) – 17 (10)

Kenny Tete (Fulham) – 16 (10)

James Garner (Everton) – 15 (12)

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 15 (10)

Premier League players with most last-man tackles

Leny Yoro (Man Utd) – 2

16 players – 1

Premier League players with most interceptions

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 15

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) – 13

Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) – 10

Omar Alderete (Sunderland) – 10

Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley) – 10

Cristian Romero (Spurs) – 10

Premier League players with most clearances

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 47

Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) – 45

Joachim Andersen (Fulham) – 39

Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) – 39

James Tarkowski (Everton) – 38

Maxime Esteve (Burnley) – 37

Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) – 37

Joe Rodon (Leeds) – 36

Premier League players with most aerial duels won

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 28 (7 lost)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – 21 (11)

Beto (Everton) – 21 (15)

Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 20 (15)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) – 19 (5)

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 19 (23)

Premier League players with most key passes

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 15

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 13

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) – 12

Anton Stach (Leeds) – 12

James Ward-Prowse (West Ham) – 12

Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 11

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 10

Premier League players with most passes completed

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 383

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 345

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) – 341

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea) – 314

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 302

Micky van de Ven (Spurs) – 302

Premier League players with most progressive passes

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 47

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 44

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) – 39

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) – 36

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) – 33

Premier League players with most ball recoveries

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 38

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 34

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 33

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 30

Jayden Bogle (Leeds) – 29

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 29

Premier League players with most take-ons won

Mohammed Kudus (Spurs) – 19 (42 lost)

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 17 (34)

Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 14 (20)

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 11 (26)

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) – 10 (15)

Michael Kayode (Brentford) – 10 (18)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) – 10 (22)

Premier League players with most progressive carries

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 34

Alex Iwobi (Fulham) – 24

Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest) – 24

Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 23

Jeremy Doku (Man City) – 22

Amad Diallo (Man Utd) – 21

Premier League players with most touches in attacking penalty area

Jack Grealish (Everton) – 34

Richarlison (Spurs) – 30

Noni Madueke (Arsenal) – 29

Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) – 28

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 28

Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd) – 28

Premier League players with most own goals

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) – 1

Josh Cullen (Burnley) – 1

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) – 1

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) – 1

Gabriel Gudmondsson (Leeds) – 1

Premier League players with most errors leading to a goal

Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves) – 2

17 players – 1

Premier League goalkeepers with most clean sheets

Nick Pope (Newcastle) – 4

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 3

Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) – 3

David Raya (Arsenal) – 3

Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 3

Premier League goalkeepers with most saves

Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 19

Martin Dubravka (Burnley) – 18

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – 16

Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 15

David Raya (Arsenal) – 13

Premier League goalkeepers with most penalties saved

Robin Roefs (Sunderland) – 1

Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 1

Premier League goalkeepers with fewest goals conceded (min two starts)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) – 1

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 2

Karl Darlow (Leeds) – 2

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 2

David Raya (Arsenal) – 2

Premier League goalkeepers with best save percentage

David Raya (Arsenal) – 86.7%

Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs) – 86.4%

Bernd Leno (Fulham) – 84.2%

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) – 80%

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) – 80%

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 80%

