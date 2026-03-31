Major £200m Man Utd boost as Newcastle tell duo they ‘can leave’ as they ‘learn’ Isak lesson

Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have both been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Newcastle are ready to let Man Utd transfer targets Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon leave if the price is right this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha the headline signings.

After sacking Ruben Amorim in January, Man Utd have won seven, drawn two and won one of their first ten matches under interim boss Michael Carrick.

That has seen Man Utd move up to third in the Premier League table and now look very likely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

It would be a significant boost for the Red Devils’ transfer budget as they look to strengthen their midfield, left wing and left-back in the transfer market,

There have been rumours in recent days that Newcastle midfielder Tonali is now their top summer target, while Gordon has also been linked to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

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And the Daily Telegraph has now revealed that Tonali and Gordon ‘can leave’ Newcastle in the summer if buyers make suitable offers for the pair.

The report insists that ‘lessons have been learnt’ from the Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga last summer and Newcastle ‘will be more pragmatic and will engage with clubs who express a firm interest in their players while making it clear they will only entertain bids that match their valuations.’

The Daily Telegraph adds: ‘Telegraph Sport understands that the asking price for both Tonali and Gordon would exceed £100m each, as they are both under contract until 2030. Livramento, who will have two years left on a deal he has shown no inclination to extend, could be available for around £60m.

‘Privately, Newcastle do not believe Guimarães will depart and they are likely to discuss a new deal with the Brazil international in the coming months.’

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Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Man Utd have already spoken to Tonali’s camp to be kept informed of the Italy international’s situation ahead of the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “One of the names very high on their shortlist is Sandro Tonali. Tonali has been excellent recently, scoring for Italy against Northern Ireland and performing very well for Newcastle United. Newcastle also expect potential movement around him this summer.

“It is important to note that Manchester United have already made contact with Tonali’s camp to be informed about his situation. There is still no agreement, no negotiation stage yet, but the interest is real and consistent.

“Tonali appreciates the idea of returning to a bigger European stage if all parties align, so this one will be worth keeping an eye on.

“There is also interest from Arsenal, confirmed, but again nothing advanced there either. For Italian clubs, including Juventus, the deal would be financially almost impossible.

“So as of today, United like Tonali, early contact made, and the midfielder is aware of their interest. It is still early, but expect this to heat up later in the window.”