Man Utd sources ‘play down’ Tonali transfer as Red Devils have one ‘concern’ over Newcastle star

Man Utd sources are ‘playing down’ the potential of the Red Devils signing Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, according to reports.

After spending almost £200m on reviving their attack over the summer transfer window, Man Utd are now looking to pump quality into their midfield in the upcoming market.

Man Utd have scored the third most goals in the Premier League this season and now midfield has become a priority despite the good form of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

Brazil international Casemiro has already announced that he will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer and Manuel Ugarte is likely to be sold by Man Utd.

Newcastle star Tonali has emerged as the Red Devils top target in recent weeks with the Magpies looking to get in excess of £100m for the Italy international.

However, The Athletic‘s James Horncastle has revealed that there is ‘concern’ over Tonali’s recent gambling ban, while Man Utd sources are reducing the expectation that the Red Devils will do a deal for the Italian in the summer.

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Horncastle wrote: ‘Tonali was identified as a priority target for Manchester United last summer, but was not pursued because of the overall costs involved, and while he remains of interest they are considering other options this time round. There is also a concern among some at Old Trafford about his gambling ban. The overall cost of a potential deal is a factor. United sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, played down the prospect of a move for Tonali in the upcoming transfer window.

‘City have admired Tonali for some time and there is interest from Arsenal, but not at the price that Newcastle are expected to demand, while a return to Italy is out of the question. No one can afford him back home and the club with whom Tonali has been linked the most, Juventus, find themselves at risk of missing out on the Champions League.’

It comes a day after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd have made contact with Tonali’s camp over a summer move and want to be kept informed.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday: “One of the names very high on their shortlist is Sandro Tonali. Tonali has been excellent recently, scoring for Italy against Northern Ireland and performing very well for Newcastle United. Newcastle also expect potential movement around him this summer.

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“It is important to note that Manchester United have already made contact with Tonali’s camp to be informed about his situation. There is still no agreement, no negotiation stage yet, but the interest is real and consistent.

“Tonali appreciates the idea of returning to a bigger European stage if all parties align, so this one will be worth keeping an eye on.

“There is also interest from Arsenal, confirmed, but again nothing advanced there either. For Italian clubs, including Juventus, the deal would be financially almost impossible.

“So as of today, United like Tonali, early contact made, and the midfielder is aware of their interest. It is still early, but expect this to heat up later in the window.”