According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have reached an ‘agreement’ with Roberto De Zerbi and three key players have reacted to his arrival.

It has been widely reported during this international break that Spurs have been working hard on securing a suitable replacement for former boss Igor Tudor, who officially departed the club at the end of last week.

Tudor’s position became untenable following Tottenham‘s damaging 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. This was their fifth loss in seven games under the former Juventus boss, and it leaves them only one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

The north London side have been linked with several potential replacements for Tudor, though it has also been reported that De Zerbi has been above all as their favourite option.

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It initially seemed that this appointment would be unlikely as De Zerbi looked set to wait until the summer to return to management after leaving Marseille at the start of this year.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that De Zerbi had changed his tune on joining Spurs now, with the head coach nearing an agreement with the Premier League strugglers for four key reasons.

And on Wednesday afternoon, it emerged that a deal to bring De Zerbi is nearly finalised, with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook reporting an ‘agreement is in place’ between the two parties.

Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, meanwhile, has stated that there are a ‘few final details to iron out’, but there is a ‘definitive approval’ for this appointment.

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And our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed how three Spurs players have reacted to this appointment and why club chiefs have chosen him.

The report claims:

‘Tottenham’s leadership team within their first-team squad, believed to comprise defenders Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and midfield playmaker James Maddison, are all very much ‘excited’ by his arrival and believe his appointment gives the club their best chance at survival.’

Before reports revealed an ‘agreement’ for De Zerbi, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano named two alternatives the club considered.

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Romano said: “I told you to keep an eye on De Zerbi because he has always been one of the main names under consideration. Marco Silva was also discussed, but at this stage he is not leaving Fulham before the end of the season.

“From the beginning of this process, the club’s preference has been clear. De Zerbi has always been highly rated internally, even earlier in the season when managerial plans were first being considered.

“There was also a discussion involving Mauricio Pochettino, but that situation is complicated due to his commitments with the United States national team and the upcoming World Cup.

“De Zerbi is currently available, and his tactical quality, leadership style, and strong relationship with players are all factors that Tottenham appreciate.”