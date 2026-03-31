‘Alarm bells should be ringing’ – Tottenham blasted for signing ex-Chelsea star ahead of Man Utd

Former Tottenham winger Chris Waddle is “really concerned” about Spurs’ potential relegation and has criticised the club for signing Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham are currently just one point above the relegation zone with seven Premier League matches left and are at serious risk of spending next season in the Championship.

Interim boss Igor Tudor left by mutual consent on Sunday and Tottenham are now reportedly set to appoint Roberto De Zerbi on a long-term contract.

Former England winger Waddle is not convinced a new manager will solve any of their issues immediately and has questioned the club over the signing of Gallagher – who was being tracked by Man Utd – in the winter.

Waddle told 10bet: “Where do Tottenham go from here? It’s looking like the Championship. I’m really concerned and worried about what is happening at the football club.

“I cannot believe a club of that size are in the position that they’re in. After the result against Forest, Tottenham are basically the favourites for that third relegation spot.

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“Hopefully three or four players will come back [after the international break], but are they good enough? Will it be enough?

“That’s the big question for Tottenham: Are the players good enough and do they have the bottle for a relegation fight? Can they roll up their sleeves?

“I’m not convinced that this group of players have got enough about them to stop the rot. Tottenham are miles off the pace.

“The players need to take some responsibility, but the main culprit are the board and leadership of the club. They haven’t invested money in players; they’re always buying for the future, but Tottenham need better players for the now.”

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Waddle added: “I don’t think a new manager at Tottenham changes a thing. The players aren’t good enough and that isn’t going to change if a new manager comes in.

“I’m looking at the squad, looking at individuals that don’t look like they’ve got the stomach or the ability to pull the club out of the hole it’s in.

“Tottenham have the best stadium in the country and the best training facilities. They don’t have the best players and until the board changes its recruitment policy, then the club will always struggle. They won’t ever be able to challenge at the top end of the table.

“Look at the recruitment. £35m for Conor Gallagher in January. No disrespect to Gallagher, but if Atletico were happy to let him go after a season and a half, then alarm bells should be ringing.

“Don’t blame the manager for Tottenham’s problems. It isn’t Igor Tudor’s fault. The people that run the club must take responsibility.

“Tottenham are in a fight. They’ve got seven games to save their season. The only people that can save them now are the players.

“Am I confident they will do it? Nothing I’ve seen from this group of players convinces me that Tottenham will be playing Premier League football next season.”