There are reportedly four reasons behind Roberto De Zerbi’s decision to change his mind on joining Spurs before the end of this season.

Spurs have been linked with several left-field options to replace Igor Tudor, with Harry Redknapp, Tim Sherwood, Chris Hughton and Ben Davies mentioned as possible interim solutions.

But it has been widely reported that former Marseille and Brighton boss De Zerbi has always been Tottenham’s preferred replacement for Tudor, though a move initially looked unlikely before the end of this season.

However, after officially parting company with Tudor on Sunday, it has emerged that Spurs are making a huge effort to make De Zerbi U-turn on returning to management for the run-in.

On Monday morning, it started to emerge that De Zerbi had begun to ‘express his openness’ on joining Spurs now, and talkSPORT reporters Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs later revealed that an ‘agreement is close’ between the two parties.

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Crook said on X: EXC: @talkSPORT understands Roberto de Zerbi now close to an agreement with #THFC on a five-year contract. With @JacobsBen.’

‘RDZ has initially planned to wait until the summer as previously reported but talks have been positive in the past 24 hours.’

Jacobs added on X: ‘BREAKING: Roberto De Zerbi is now close to an agreement with Spurs following a breakthrough in talks. Five-year contract on offer.

‘De Zerbi had told Spurs last week he wanted to wait until summer, but a lucrative long-term deal has made him open to taking the job now.’

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TalkSPORT have also reported that a ‘significant survival bonus and signing-on fee’ have been put to De Zerbi from Spurs, with journalist Rudy Galetti revealing three other reasons behind the manager’s U-turn.

Galletti said on X: ‘Roberto De Zerbi is closing in on Tottenham after Tudor’s exit.

‘A lucrative deal and assurances of major summer investment to reshape the squad to his vision in case of survival are key factors, along with a relatively favourable run-in compared to relegation rivals.’

Reporter Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, claims De Zerbi is already ‘working to build and complete his staff’ at Spurs, but club legend Chris Waddle has explained why he thinks his former club is doomed for relegation regardless.

“I don’t think a new manager at Tottenham changes a thing. The players aren’t good enough and that isn’t going to change if a new manager comes in,” Waddle told 10Bet.

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“I’m looking at the squad, looking at individuals that don’t look like they’ve got the stomach or the ability to pull the club out of the hole it’s in.

“I had some great years at Tottenham and have a lot of affection for the club. I have a huge amount of respect for the fans and feel for them – it’s sad to watch what has happened to the club this season.

“Look at the managers that Tottenham have had in recent years. Antonio Conte. Jose Mourinho. These are proven winners. Did anything change? It’s not about the managers; it’s about changing the culture at the top of the club.

“Tottenham have the best stadium in the country and the best training facilities. They don’t have the best players and until the board changes its recruitment policy, then the club will always struggle. They won’t ever be able to challenge at the top end of the table.

“Look at the recruitment. £30m for Conor Gallagher in January. No disrespect to Gallagher, but if Athletico were happy to let him go after a season and a half, then alarm bells should be ringing.

“Semenyo. Guehi. These are players that Tottenham could have signed. Ready-made players.

“It must be heartbreaking for Tottenham fans to see good Premier League players linked with other clubs, Tonali at Newcastle for instance, and know that they will not be able to sign them.

“Don’t blame the manager for Tottenham’s problems. It isn’t Igor Tudor’s fault. The people that run the club must take responsibility.

“Tottenham are in a fight. They’ve got seven games to save their season. The only people that can save them now are the players. Players need to roll up their sleeves. Win their individual battles. Its back-to-basics stuff.

“Am I confident they will do it? Nothing I’ve seen from this group of players convinces me that Tottenham will be playing Premier League football next season.”