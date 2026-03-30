Roberto De Zerbi is now reportedly ‘open’ to joining Tottenham Hotspur before the end of this season and there is ‘growing belief’ at the club.

Former boss Igor Tudor’s position became untenable before the international break and he formally exited Spurs on Sunday evening.

Tudor’s exit follows a dire run of five losses in seven games, with reports since claiming Spurs have a list of seven options to replace him.

It has been widely reported that former Marseille and Brighton boss De Zerbi is their preferred option, though it has also been said that he was initially unwilling to return to management before the end of this season.

However, Spurs have been refusing to give up and reports overnight claimed they are still ‘trying to convince’ De Zerbi to take over now and guide them to safety, while an alternative has ruled himself out.

READ: Who will be Spurs manager next season? Top target clear as Tudor exit confirmed



And our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed on Monday morning that De Zerbi has ‘softened’ his stance, so Spurs have been ‘given hope’ that he could take over now.

The report added:

There is now a growing belief within the club that the Italian’s stance may be shifting. ‘Over the weekend, Spurs officials detected what one source described as a “softening” in De Zerbi’s position – enough to encourage a renewed and aggressive attempt to bring him in immediately.’

Now, Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that De Zerbi is ‘open’ to a U-turn and the ‘next few hours will be crucial’ as club chiefs look to get a ‘yes’.

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Di Marzio noted that De Zerbi ‘has expressed openness to evaluating Tottenham’s offer’ of a five-year contract.

He added: ‘The club has already offered guarantees regarding the possibility of building a strong and competitive team for the coming seasons.

‘The next few hours will be crucial for the Italian coach’s final approval, which could mean he returns to the helm just a few months after his time with Marseille ends.’

TalkSPORT, meanwhile, have revealed that Spurs are willing to offer De Zerbi a ‘significant survival bonus and sign on fee’ to get a deal over the line.

Upon announcing Tudor’s exit, Spurs hinted at their plans by mentioning a new ‘head coach’ rather than an ‘interim’ replacement for Tudor.

Their statement read: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

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