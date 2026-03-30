Tottenham ‘trying to convince’ summer target to replace Tudor now; one candidate rules himself out

Roberto De Zerbi and Adi Hutter have been linked with the Tottenham job.

Tottenham are reportedly looking to convince Roberto De Zerbi to take the permanent head coach role now after Igor Tudor left on Sunday.

Spurs confirmed on Sunday that Tudor had left Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by mutual consent after a disastrous time in north London.

The writing was on the wall after Tottenham lost 3-0 at home to Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest before the international break.

After losing his first four matches as Spurs interim head coach, Tudor briefly gave fans some hope he could turn it around with a draw against Liverpool at Anfield and a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, but the embarrassing defeat at home to Forest signalled change.

Announcing their decision on Sunday, Tottenham wrote in a statement: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

READ: Ranking all 28 Tottenham player-manager options behind Ben Davies

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

A report on Sunday claimed there are as many as seven options in the frame to become the new interim boss at Tottenham, including Ben Davies in a player-manager role.

However, the Daily Mail are now insisting that Tottenham ‘are trying to convince’ former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi to take the job permanently before the end of the season.

READ: Who will be Spurs manager next season? Top target clear as Tudor exit confirmed

It is understood that De Zerbi has been reluctant to return to management before the end of the season after his sacking at Marseille earlier this year.

But Tottenham ‘are attempting to persuade the ex-Brighton and Marseille manager to take the job now, and it remains a possibility’.

The report adds that Glenn Hoddle, who hasn’t managed for 20 years, is a possibility ‘as the club consider a sensational move’ for the former Southampton and Wolves manager.

Austrian coach Adi Hutter, who most recently managed Monaco last year, is another coach linked to the Tottenham job but he has now ruled himself out.

Speaking to Sky Sports Austria at the weekend, Hutter said: “In recent days and weeks, I have been increasingly linked with various clubs. However, as I already stated immediately after my time at Monaco, I would prefer not to work as a head coach again until the start of the new season at the earliest. My position on this matter has not changed since then.”

READ NEXT: Tottenham move on from latest f***ing mess – so what’s the next f***ing mess?