Man Utd ‘formally enter’ race to sign Serie A star as their interest ‘alters balance’ of transfer contest

Man Utd have ‘formally entered’ the race to sign Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set to bring in at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window, while a left-back and left winger are also on their list of targets.

However, a report in Italy also seems to suggest they are once again looking to strengthen at centre-back too with Ivory Coast international Ndicka coming onto their radar.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Roma this season and now Solo La Roma have revealed that Man Utd have ‘formally entered’ the race to sign Ndicka.

Bayern Munich have joined the Premier League giants in the race, while the duo are ‘joining a group of suitors that already includes Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Tottenham, and Besiktas.’

The report adds: ‘The Rome club’s management, while considering the player a cornerstone of the Giallorossi’s tactical plan, has set a threshold for his exit: the club will not negotiate for a fee lower than €45 million , a valuation that would guarantee a full capital gain given the defender’s free transfer.

READ: Man Utd ‘in purgatory’ under Carrick as Klopp ‘logic’ dispels top replacement doubts

‘The pressure from Bayern and the Red Devils is altering the balance of a negotiation that had Spurs leading since last summer’s transfer window, when the deal fell through in the closing stages of the transfer window.’

Another centre-back, Harry Maguire, looks set to stay at Man Utd for another season with Fabrizio Romano confirming he’s close to signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

Giving updates on Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Kobbie Mainoo last week, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First, to Jadon Sancho. As I mentioned recently, United consider the story over. The loan to Aston Villa will be followed by a free exit this summer. United won’t trigger the contract extension option because it’s too expensive and the player is not in their plans.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd trio make next manager decision as ‘chess player’ catches strays

* David Beckham admits Man Utd ‘last few months more comfortable than last 10 years’

* Man Utd: Carrick ‘firmly on course’ to be appointed as INEOS decision on two ‘elite’ successors revealed

“Jadon Sancho is free to decide his next move. Borussia Dortmund remain interested – that relationship is still strong, the bond with the fans, the atmosphere, everything. Financially, though, it will need compromises on salary to make it happen. There was also interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, so this will be one to watch.

“Then, quick confirmation on Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. Maguire’s new deal – almost done, valid until 2027, with an additional year option to 2028.

“And Kobbie Mainoo – negotiations for his new long-term contract are in the final stages. Target is to get everything signed before the end of this season – a five-year deal until June 2031, with improved salary and key role guaranteed.

“Both sides are optimistic – it’s almost there. United see Mainoo’s renewal as a priority for the future.”