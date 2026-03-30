According to reports, Liverpool have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign Everton and England star James Garner this summer.

The talented midfielder is enjoying a breakout season for Everton as one of their top performers, and he earned his senior England debut against Uruguay last Friday.

Garner has two goals and five assists in his 31 Premier League appearances this season and was one of England’s better players against Uruguay.

His future has been in doubt for most of this season as he entered the final year of his contract at the start of this campaign.

At the start of this year, Garner did sign a new four-and-a-half-year contract to commit to Everton until 2030, though this may only see his current club protect his value ahead of a summer sale.

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Manchester United have been linked with a move to re-sign Garner, and Liverpool are now reportedly interested in the midfielder.

The Reds will be in the market for signings in several positions this summer and could refresh their midfield due to Alexis Mac Allister’s struggles and Curtis Jones being linked with an exit.

Garner would be a shock signing given he would be joining Liverpool from Everton, and it is difficult to see this transfer happening for this reason.

And you should be no more confident of a deal progressing after unreliable Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed Liverpool have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign him.

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The report claims: ‘Although Real Madrid continues to monitor his progress, the club that seems most determined to make a move for him is Liverpool.

‘At Anfield, they are looking to strengthen the midfield with a dynamic and versatile profile, and they believe that Garner fits perfectly into that scheme. The English club would be willing to put an offer close to 70 million euros (£61m) on the table, a figure that could convince Everton.’

As mentioned, Liverpool are expected to sign upgrades in a few positions this summer, and their priority should be to sign a centre-back as this is a problem department for head coach Arne Slot.

Virgil van Dijk has declined this season, while Ibrahima Konate has been a major weak link and is yet to sign a contract beyond this season.

Therefore, the Reds need to sign at least one new centre-back this summer and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool are in a ‘four-way fight’ to sign Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix.

The report adds: ‘His rise to international recognition has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are all monitoring Lacroix closely, while Bayern Munich have also been tracking his progress.’

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