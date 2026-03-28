During the slog of an international break, we are always praying for something to happen to make the two-week window even the slightest bit interesting.

Even an all-timer of a refereeing disasterclass did not make England’s dreary 1-1 draw against Uruguay enjoyable, but Liverpool and Mohamed Salah thankfully did us all a favour earlier this week by confirming his summer exit on a free transfer. This made the footballing discourse far more absorbing than it would have otherwise been for a couple of days.

But we are not content with that, and another Salah-esque announcement is required to save the remainder of the international break. Another Liverpool transfer decision is among six potential saviours before the run-in really starts next weekend…

Ibrahima Konate reaches a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid

Salah’s exit announcement could easily open the floodgates for more departures at Liverpool, with their dire displays this season underlining their need for a revamp across several departments.

FSG and whoever they decide to be their manager moving forward are going to have a busy ol’ few months, with last summer’s £450m summer spend remarkably failing to touch the sides before another squad overhaul ahead of next season.

One such headache for Liverpool is their centre-back department, with Virgil van Dijk rapidly declining and Konate going from being one of the Premier League’s best defenders last season to a liability this term. The Frenchman is also in the final few months of his contract and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club.

Konate is among six Liverpool stars with ‘uncertain futures’ and he would be falling upwards if he joined Real Madrid, but they continue to be linked with him regardless and the longer he goes without signing a contract, the more it seems as if he will leave. And he could reunite with a former boss…

READ: Spurs ahead of Arsenal but Man Utd still the most capped Premier League club



Jurgen Klopp announces his return to management

It does not appear that Klopp’s role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football is sufficiently scratching his itch, with recent reports indicating that he is leaning towards a return to management.

Aged 58, time is on Klopp’s side and football is certainly a more fun place when the Liverpool legend is in management, and he will not be short of options if/when he returns ahead of next season.

A return to Liverpool as a replacement for Slot feels like an incredibly unlikely pipedream after his reported clashes with the board, and for this reason, a move to Real Madrid would be a disaster waiting to happen.

Instead, Klopp becoming the next Germany manager appears the most likely option for the Liverpool legend, especially with the stars aligning with current Julian Nagelsmann reportedly lobbying for a return to club football after the World Cup.

Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as new permanent manager

Speaking of stars aligning, everything has fallen perfectly for Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick as he looks to become their next permanent manager.

Seven wins in ten games place Man Utd on the brink of Champions League qualification, with a string of obvious changes implemented by Carrick further exposing the ineptitude of former boss Ruben Amorim.

Other elite candidates are also dropping out of the running to replace the interim boss, with Luis Enrique the latest to turn his nose up at the opportunity after Thomas Tuchel and Carlos Ancelotti.

United’s remarkable upturn under Carrick is forcing INEOS’ hand on their next permanent manager, and why wait on the easiest decision in football to make?

READ MORE: Carrick in or out? Man Utd would be stupid to rush manager decision



Pep Guardiola announces he will leave Manchester City this summer

There are four pretty clear signs that Guardiola is in his final season at the Etihad, with his outburst of emotion after winning the Carabao Cup another signal of his expected departure.

And Guardiola’s likely final season at Man City could still prove to be really special, with the manner of their Carabao Cup final win against Arsenal giving them fresh hope of winning another Premier League title.

Guardiola would be wise to avoid following Klopp in announcing his exit in the middle of the title race after that derailed Liverpool’s push in 2023/24, but let’s not get bogged down over little details here.

If you were to trust reports in Spain (you shouldn’t), Guardiola has already decided to ‘resign’, and this is pushing Erling Haaland to an exit, but you believe what you want to believe.

Andoni Iraola and/or Marco Silva announce exits from Bournemouth, Fulham

Potential exits for Guardiola and Slot are only a small part of a significant managerial roundabout in the summer, with Iraola and Silva also to have a part to play.

The perennial overachievers, like Oliver Glasner, are in the final year of their contracts at Bournemouth and Fulham, and they will not be short of tempting job opportunities were they to decide to leave.

It should also do them a favour that they have handled their possible final seasons gracefully at their current clubs, unlike Glasner, who has likely harmed his reputation by spitting his dummy out at Crystal Palace.

Several Premier League and European sides would be put on alert were Iraola and/or Silva to announce their departures ahead of the summer, and jobs could soon become available at every Big Six club barring Arsenal…

Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior

Rosenior is evidently a great coach in the making, and he could still reach his potential down the line, but his move to Chelsea is proving a huge step too far in his fledgling managerial career.

The former Hull City and Strasbourg boss really could not have turned down the opportunity given to him by Chelsea, but his naivety has been laid bare by his David Brent-esque outbursts, and he is already being belittled by one of his leading players, which is never a good sign.

Chelsea should return to winning ways when they face Port Vale in the FA Cup next weekend, but a run of four straight defeats like theirs before the international break usually has managers at Stamford Bridge on the brink.

The Blues hierarchy are reportedly thinking long-term with Rosenior, but we have been here before with BlueCo and it would not be a shock at all when his exit is inevitably brought forward.

Obviously, we should get the sacking of Igor Tudor at Spurs shortly, but he has been doomed for a while and should have already been let go, so his exit would not spark the same level of reaction as with Rosenior.

READ NEXT: Who will be next Chelsea manager after Liam Rosenior sack?

