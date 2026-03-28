‘Don’t interfere in my work’ – Hungary coach takes swipe at Liverpool boss Slot

Arne Slot has been criticised by the Hungary boss.

Hungary boss Marco Rossi has taken aim at Arne Slot for pushing international managers to rest his Liverpool players during the current set of fixtures.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the Reds’ standout performers this season with the Hungarian finding himself playing multiple positions, including right-back.

Liverpool have played lots of games in quick succession over the past few months and Slot called on national team managers to try to give some of his players a rest.

Slot told BBC Sport: “I think the players need a break more than the manager and unfortunately they have to keep on playing.

“Let’s hope that their national team coaches do understand that at Liverpool a lot of players have played a lot of minutes. But I think other clubs perhaps could have rotated more than I could have this season.

“So, let’s hope that we’ve got national team coaches that will not play them 180 minutes over two games.”

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Szoboszlai was called up to Hungary’s squad for their friendlies against Slovenia, which is happening on Saturday evening, and Greece, while also being joined by Liverpool team-mate Milos Kerkez.

And Hungary boss Rossi was frustrated by Slot’s comments about resting international players, including Szoboszlai, over the next week.

Rossi said via Hungarian newspaper Magyar Hirlap: “Personally, I have never spoken to Slot, and I have never had any say in when and what decision he makes, when he will play Dominik as a full-back.

“But I would also expect him not to interfere in my work.

“It is not just me who decides this, I am not obliged to play anyone.

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“If Dominik said he would like to rest, of course I would allow him. But we know that he is the captain of this national team, the national jersey is his priority.

“If we had to save his energy, whether it was for him or anyone else, he could do it.

“However, for us, the national team is the priority, now it is about playing good games.”

Liverpool boss Slot knows how important Szoboszlai is to the club’s success this season and praised him in February for being “close to ridiculous, on and off the ball”.

Slot said: “I cannot stop talking about his qualities.

“Close to ridiculous, on and off the ball, work-rate another level, the intensity, he presses, unbelievable, technique, game insight, offensive midfielder, right-back, right winger, all these qualities in these positions, he has been vital for us this and last season. He will continue to be that for us.”