Neville tips Mo Salah exit to accelerate Arne Slot sack as worrying Liverpool theory revealed

Gary Neville thinks the departure of Mohamed Salah will pile more pressure on Arne Slot as Liverpool debate whether to stick or twist.

On Tuesday, Salah announced that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season. Liverpool will allow Salah to join a new club on a free transfer, ripping up the final year of his contract.

The forward wants to go out on a high, despite enduring a difficult campaign. His strained relationship with Slot is thought to have contributed to his exit decision.

On the Stick to Football podcast, former Manchester United captain Neville explained why the Salah news could make things worse for Slot.

“I suspect Liverpool and Arne Slot are in a position whereby Mo Salah’s said, ‘Look, I’d like to announce it,'” Neville began.

“They’re in the very difficult position of, if we say no and announce it at the end of the season, they’re going to p*** him off, and he’s going to be walking round unhappy.

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“For Liverpool, is it the right time now?

“And for Arne Slot, what does it do for him? He’s the guy at the moment that is under pressure.

“I understand why he’s under pressure, obviously because there’s been a massive drop-off, but he won the league seven months ago, and I would have thought that Liverpool, in the way that you [Jamie Carragher] always talked about Liverpool treating their managers as a god, that they would be more thinking that the players have let him down than he’s the instigator.

“For the first time, it feels like Liverpool are turning on the manager over the players, which is something that is surprising to watch from the outside.

“What does it do for Arne Slot? Does it put more pressure on him now for the rest of the season if he’s got Mo Salah leaving, he’s willing to rip up his contract, he’s obviously not playing that well.”

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David Ornstein confirmed earlier on Thursday that Liverpool are planning to stick with Slot for next season. Anfield chiefs feel there are numerous mitigating factors for the team’s poor title defence.

However, Xabi Alonso’s availability is looming large over the Dutchman. If Liverpool start next season just as poorly, then Alonso may be brought in.

Returning to Salah, Michael Olise is Liverpool’s dream replacement, though they are more likely to snare Yan Diomande.

Some fans have even suggested shock options such as Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden or Anthony Gordon.

Salah will leave Liverpool as a certified Anfield legend, and as an icon of the modern Premier League era.

He is a perfect example of a Plan B transfer that was successful.

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