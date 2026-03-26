Respected journalist David Ornstein has provided a major update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool and has revealed FSG’s “priority”.

There have been conflicting reports regarding Slot‘s standing at Liverpool, though it is fair to say that the 2025/26 campaign has been incredibly disappointing for the Premier League holders.

Several mitigating factors have contributed to Liverpool‘s sudden downfall and made Slot’s job difficult, but their performances and results have been far from good enough.

Liverpool have hope of winning a trophy as they are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, but they risk missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

The Reds suffered their tenth Premier League loss of the season last weekend, and it has subsequently been reported in Germany that Slot is ‘on the verge’ of the sack and club legend Xabi Alonso is ‘ready to join’ as his replacement.

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However, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has claimed that Liverpool’s hierarchy have ‘no current plans to move on’ Slot, with it also noted in the report that club chiefs feel he is not at fault for their downfall this season.

And Ornstein has also consistently insisted that Liverpool are backing Slot, with the reporter saying on Wednesday that they are “planning with him.

“All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“There’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority is to give him the profile of squad to succeed.”

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However, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher argued that his former side’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Spurs could be a turning point in Slot’s reign.

“It’s worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season. The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager,” Carragher said.

“I think there’s a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans.

“For a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. Even on the back of what happened with Mo Salah, the next game was away in the San Siro, and the fans were chanting for Arne Slot.

“It’s not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager.

“The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase.

“I think it’s going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it’s really difficult to get them back.”

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