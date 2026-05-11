Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool and has confirmed a “guarantee” with Xabi Alonso.

Slot surpassed all expectations last season, helping Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title. However, he has come under immense scrutiny this term due to his side’s severe decline in results and performances.

This is partly due to Slot, who has gradually lost fan support over his uninspiring style of play, as supporters have had to settle for only Champions League qualification in a trophyless season.

Once again, Liverpool supporters turned on Slot during the disappointing 1-1 home draw against Chelsea at the weekend, and several pundits have now called for FSG to make a change.

Ex-Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant said on X: “Enough of the excuses now, yes injuries don’t help but every team has injuries, but this is enough now, Slot can not be the manager next season, cos this style of football is not Liverpool.

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“Don’t tell me he won the league last season, he’s got to go end of.”

The growing fan clamour for club legend Xabi Alonso to return is not helping Slot, and a report from Spanish outlet AS claims Liverpool’s hierarchy have now ‘decided to act’ by making a ‘call’ to Real Madrid to clear up their ‘doubts’ about Alonso.

The report claims: ‘One of those calls – there have been several – from Anfield went to Valdebebas to ask about the work done by Alonso. The relationship between the clubs, despite the tension a year ago over Trent Alexander-Arnold, is one of trust, hence the question put to Real Madrid’s hierarchy. They were looking for backing for their decision. It is like a kind of recommendation letter from the business world.

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‘The truth is that Liverpool have doubts. Those who know the English club well acknowledge as much. They are the same doubts that led their directors to halt what looked like Slot’s dismissal, especially after several press conferences that went down very badly. Now a period of reflection and decision-making is opening, and Alonso’s name is certainly there – but the questions suggest it is not yet definitive.’

Romano reveals “feeling” over Slot and Alonso “guarantee”

However, Romano has insisted that the Reds still plan to stick with Slot, while they have “never made any direct approach” with Alonso this season.

“At the moment, the feeling at Liverpool, I can confirm that it is absolutely in the direction that they want to continue with Slot,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Why? Because so far, and it’s May now, it’s no longer February, March, or April. In May, Liverpool have not made contact with any other manager.

“There were many rumours on Liverpool making contact with Alonso coming from Germany, but I can guarantee that Liverpool this year never made any direct approach with Alonso or with his agents.”

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