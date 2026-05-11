Ian Wright challenges Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ with shock new ‘best team’ claim

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Mikel Arteta’s side will go down as the ‘best team’ in the club’s history if they win a Premier League and Champions League double this season.

The north London outfit moved another step closer to sealing their first league triumph in more than 20 years after recording a dramatic and controversial 1-0 win over relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock for Arsenal late on in a tense contest at the London Stadium, only for the Hammers to think they had pinched an all-important point on their bid for survival when Callum Wilson smashed home from a corner.

However, after a more than four-minute VAR check, the goal was controversially ruled out for a foul on Gunners keeper David Raya to give Arteta’s men a huge three points and deny West Ham the point they would have seen them draw level with 17th-placed Tottenham.

READ: Arsenal irony shows VAR ‘pointless’ as Man Utd fans rage

And with that Premier League title almost within reach, Arsenal can also look forward to trying to claim their first-ever Champions League title when they face PSG in the final on May 30 in Budapest.

With a potential double on the horizon, Wright believes that winning both trophies would make Arteta’s side the greatest in Arsenal history and surpass the achievements of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2003-04.

Arteta’s Arsenal to set new benchmark

Asked that very statement by Sky Sports, Wright responded: “I think so. I would put them above the Invicibles simple because this team has got the capability of being invincible in the Champions League and to win the Premier League as well…

“As great as that Invincible team was and the individuals they had, this team will surpass them with what they’ve done because they will have done something that not even that great team did.

“They will need to get a lot of credit for that for what they’ve been through and the journey under this manager.

“They’re obviously playing a really good PSG side and it will be a battle of styles but they have got themselves there and they deserve to be there.

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“They’ve built this squad and got the players on the bench to help finish games. They’ve done it all up until this point.

“If they can finish it off, which I’m praying they can, of course they have to go down as Arsenal’s best team in history.”