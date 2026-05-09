Saka denied Ballon d’Or by Arsenal ‘extremism’ and Arteta ‘cowardice’

Bukayo Saka would already be a Ballon d’Or winner if he played for Luis Enrique and not the ‘coward’ Mikel Arteta.

The ‘nauseating’ Arsenal obsession continues in a Mailbox also featuring Michael Carrick as a ‘cheap gamble’ and the Premier League dominance of European football.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Arsenal ‘extremism’ and Arteta ‘cowardice’

Dear 365,

The dissembling and House of Lies bollocks from Arsenal’s Islington MAGA-nutjobs continues apace. Sigh.

As usual, there’s too much sewage to dissect but two particular nuggets are giving me endless hilarity.

First: Arsenal’s MAGA PR Agents writing in their droves to repeat their coordinated party script “You all told us we played pretty but ineffective football under Wenger, now you criticise us for playing compact, solid football”.

Yes yes, of course dear El Pulizon Pom-pom wavers. You see, when one thinks of eg, food, the only options for the digestive system are feast, or famine – right? One extreme or the other. Naturally, there isn’t a middle ground, only extremes. Which is unsurprising coming from the north London happy-clapping factory-reset automatons, extremist views are bound to be presented when you’re having to watch extremist haram-ball every week! These lot are being radicalised OFFLINE, it’s literally happening at 3pm every Saturday at the Emirates! Someone get Prevent to take a look at this ASAP, the extremist Pulizon Al-Qaedaball has brainwashed the Pulizon lovers!!! 😂😂😂

In my view, the three most successful club managers of the last decade+ are, in no order: Pep, Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti.

Fantastic managers who’ve won it all at different clubs, demonstrated adaptability and an ability to improve attacking players immeasurably (yes yes, Arteta fans don’t know what this looks like).

One thing all three of these managers have in common? Every single one is known for playing risky, progressive, attacking football. Every single one. Klopp is another honourable mention, and again – it is enterprising, attacking football. So it’s pretty weird and as ever, intellectually dishonest to hear Arteta’s fanboys make out that the only way “to win” is to exude Extremist content that involves 90 minutes of turgid tripe. If anything, it displays Arteta’s managerial cowardice and inability to develop attacking players. Said it before and I’ll say it again: if Saka was managed by Luis Enrique, he’d already be a ballon d’Or winner. Because Enrique turned Dembele (Barca reject) into a powerhouse player and Saka is every bit as talented as Dembele, if not more so. Arteta is incapable of improving any attacking players, but instead of admitting that, north London MAGA prefer to make out that their soporific dross is “the only way to win”. Obvious counterpoint here is “what would you know about winning” etc…Like me advising Beyonce what it takes to win a bloody Grammy hahaha. 🙄

The second point came from Andrew the Gooner in the mailbox – and you could tell pretty quickly with the desperate whining that it was an Arsenal fan! I find it so odd that the fan of a team top of the PL, and in a CL Final is so dam miserable! What’s up wee Andrew? Very much sounds like unless the State media doesn’t report “RECORD CROP HARVESTS”, that it’s all soooo unfair. Of course, I could point out the breathtaking hypocrisy of Gooners, how they denigrated all the successes of Chelsea and Citeh with “financial doping” and “oil money”, how they made out that Cesc being tapped up by Barca was “a cheating club that need to be expelled from UEFA” (see? They were mental back then too!) oh and not forgetting the now-defunct PGMOL DEEP STATE! Really strange we hear nada about the PGMOL DEEP STATE this season (oddly coincides with Arsenal being the beneficiaries of more big decisions than Citeh, or any of the Big 6. Weird). Anyways, I don’t know if Andrew does parties but his question killed me:

Andy. You literally watch EL PULIZON bore the world shitless for 90 minutes every week! So you are obviously cool with this! Chill yo 😂😂😂😂😂

On a fair note, well done to Arsenal for making the CL final. The celebrations were naturally OTT, and naturally, comparing it to PSG’s dressing room celebration is dumb (because PSG literally just won it and made back to back finals, different mindset)….

But this CL final is a poisoned chalice for your lot. Because you’re about to witness a manager who earns less than El Pulizon, has a lower wage bill, and has spent far less in transfers on his first 11! According to Islington MAGA, it’s “impossible” to compete with “financial doping” – so, given the clear financial superiority El Pulizon’s lot have, I naturally expect a straightforward Arsenal win. That’s how it works, right?

Stewie Griffin (loving the mailbox SDS , aka STEWIE DERANGEMENT SYNDROME! 😂😂😂)

‘Nauseating’ Arsenal obsession

It is seriously nauseating how much rival fans and pundits obsess over Arsenal. Endless essays about how “insufferable” Arsenal fans will supposedly become if we win the league or the UCL, and therefore why “anyone but Arsenal” should win.

Funny thing is, I’m not even sure Arsenal fans would be half as unbearable as you lot already are.

Most Arsenal fans I know are terrified. We’ve been here before. There’s trauma attached to this club. The general mood is cautiously optimistic at best, not loud confidence.

But the constant policing of our celebrations is what’s actually becoming unbearable. You guys have spent so long predicting how unbearable Arsenal fans would be that you will end up creating the very thing you claim to fear.

At this point, if we do win something big, we will end up being in your faces purely out of spite.

Mubashir, Gooner from Pakistan

Win at all costs

Seems like there’s a clear split between football fans and indeed humans in general.

In one camp there’s “the result is all that matters!” and in the other there’s “who wants to win like that?”.

I see it plenty in computer games, where there are people who will use every hack, mechanic abuse and cheat to get a win. Then there are others who want to win “right”. And there’s usually huge antipathy between the two.

I’ve a relative who’s a long time City fan, back from way before the money. The cheating and money drove them away from supporting the club, they gave up their season ticket nearly a decade ago after supporting them for 40 years.

I am also absolutely sure there are many many Arsenal fans who struggle with the potential pleasure of winning but doing it in such a way. For them and me, glorious failure is far better than ugly success.

Same with England. I would rather never see us win a trophy than do it playing terrible football *throughout*.

For me that last word is key, though. If Arsenal play scintillating football against PSG and win through that, I will cheer them on. Same for England.

If I’m being consistent then even if they only win via some heart-pumping moment or two of pure joy – as per United in the 99 final – then I will cheer them on. Damn, I even cheered on Drogba when he was out-diving the Barca cheats.

Don’t we watch the game for the joy of the sport? Those moments of magic and genius? Those are the bits I remember. Some dancing feet, a Bergkamp touch and spin, an R9 shoulder drop and curl, a bombastic Rooney/Tevez/CR7 counter attack etc. Trophies don’t really matter, they’re just nice to have if they reward honest superiority.

In plain terms, if you’re someone who wants success at any cost including the soul of the sport you claim to love, we can’t be friends.

Badwolf (Now the question is, what if you play great football throughout but win via terrible football? I can accept that, it’s been earned.)

Next Man Utd manager

It’s a tricky one,

If you look at the managers after Moyes then it’s a mixed bag,

5 trophies won, 2 Fac, 2 Efl and one Europa.

Solskjaer lost in a Europa league final 11-10 on penalties. He also got 2 champions league qualifications

Ten Haag won two trophies and one champions league qualifications.

Mourinho won two trophies and one champions league qualification.

Van gaal won one trophy and one champions league qualification.

Amorim lost in the worst Europa league final ever!

So United haven’t been bereft of trophies like Arsenal etc. they still will win something g every other year! Not a real disaster.

New manager, carrick has qualified them for the champions league. But it’s been a much better watch than Mourinho, Van gaal, ten Haag and amorin but still not great.

The problem is? Who else? Utd have taken risks on successful managers of smaller clubs and even proven winners.

I would suggest that unless ancelotti, flick or Enrique become available then carrick is the only option. The rest are the same failed gambles, carrick will be a cheap gamble. Iriola must be tempting but a major gamble.

If he fails then wait to get the best. Alonso won’t work for Utd like he didn’t for real. Xavi has no real experience. Maybe klopp if he fancied it, or even perhaps in a year guardiola after a rest.

Tony Clarke

READ MORE: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick odds-on favourite

Emery’s Villa

He won it with SeVILLA

He won it with VILLArreal.

He’s about to win it with Aston VILLA

If SS Virtus Villa of San Marino plan to win the Europa League, they should sign Unai Emery

Olatunji A. Aworetan

READ MORE: Aston Villa destroy Forest as genius Unai Emery takes Dean Smith’s team to Europa League final

Rice the bottlejob

I see Rice has bottled the Football Writer’s Association Player of the Year. Standard Arsenal bridesmaid position again. What a flop.

RHT/TS x (West Ham are going to win a PL classic v Arsenal at fancy prices this weekend)

Premier League dominance in Europe

Whether you like the new Chanpions league format or not, I haven’t heard anyone talk about the knock on effect that it has screwed up the other European competitions.

Clearly, the UEFA cup or previously European Cup winners cup was always the secondary European trophy but now the other European cups are a joke.

Last year the final had the worst Utd team in decades against one of the worst Spurs team in decades. This year we have a currently very out of form Villa strolling into the final and Palace strolling into the other final.

Firstly, should Villa and Palace win as they most likely will then it is a nice trophy for them and they will have deserved it. But what is the point in European trophies that the English teams are basically favourites from the moment they qualify as everyone else from the continent of note is in the champions league.

I’d suggest the premier league forfeit their places and give them to the Championship clubs that just miss out promotion to the premier league.

Jon, Cape Town (Or let Arsenal enter, then maybe they’ll finally win something in Europe)

READ NEXT: How every Premier League club can still qualify for Europe this season