Michael Carrick has been a hugely successful interim Manchester United manager, with Champions League qualification now secured.

But is it as simple as that meaning he just definitely gets the job full-time? Will it be Carrick or someone else in charge on the first day of the 2026/27 season?

Well, here are the latest names according to the best odds available through Oddschecker.

8=) So many names at 33/1

Marco Silva, Fabian Hurzeler, Enzi Maresca, Xavi, Luis Enrique and Xabi Alonso make up an intriguing but incredibly unlikely list.

5=) Mauricio Pochettino

A long-term Man Utd target, who could be a free agent after the United States inevitably exits the World Cup early. It does feel likely that he will be their manager at some stage, but he may not be next.

5=) Gareth Southgate

He doesn’t want the job and there’s little indication since the departure of Dan Ashworth that they want him for the job, and yet here we still are. He remains one of the best available managers even as he remains pretty much unavailable.

5=) Unai Emery

Does seem absolutely possible that Emery decides he’s done all he can do with Villa and makes a ‘can’t beat ’em, join ’em’ move back into the Big Six. His work at Arsenal was nowhere near as bad as made out and should absolutely not exclude a fine coach from another crack with a big beast.

Aston Villa fans might wave him off with more glee than you would have thought a few months ago.

4) Julian Nagelsmann

Does seem feasible that he could at last be Premier League-bound, in accordance with the prophecy, after leading Germany at the World Cup. There is some growing talk that United are opening ‘formal talks’ with the German.

3) Oliver Glasner

The early favourite but the the last few months at Crystal Palace have left a sour taste, and then there’s the small matter of his favoured formation being the one that angered Jason Wilcox so much. He will leave Palace but we increasingly suspect he will go back to Germany.

2) Andoni Iraola

Has Bournemouth back on one of their hot streaks after a long and painful cold one, so who knows. We now know he is leaving Bournemouth this summer and Manchester United could be one of his options. Since then, Chelsea have become very much a live option.

1) Michael Carrick

Starting his second temporary spell as United boss with a pair of victories over Man City and Arsenal was certainly one way to catch the eye at a club with a confirmed weakness for getting overexcited by what a bona fide club legend achieves in an interim role.

A Champions League spot has been secured, thanks to the struggles of various scales at your Chelseas, Liverpools, Newcastles and most spectacularly the Tottenhams of this world.

It’s hard to argue with the Premier League table since his appointment.