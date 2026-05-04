Liverpool get a kicking for that defeat at Manchester United but most admit the opposition was not much better. Carrick in?

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Liverpool are absolutely awful but Man Utd not much better

If that’s the third and fourth best teams in the league (and apparently the league doesn’t lie) then it’s truly a sh*t league. How teams don’t beat Liverpool 4-0 every week if that’s how we play is really a wonder. We are total sh*te.

I could run through the list of sh*te in the team and Gakpo has infuriated for long periods this season but it should astound everyone that Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup and Premier League and was a key player in both teams. The drop off is truly astounding. He is a man who now can’t get a pass, tackle or shot right. Even a broken clock is right twice a day so I really don’t know what to say about how poor he is in all aspects of the game. I can only assume he’s already decided he’s leaving this summer and is checked out.

Have we renewed Konate’s contract? If not I think it’s time to reduce the offer by 50%. There’s no top team in world football who would think he can be their leading center back. Tottenham wouldn’t want him in the Champo next season.

Slot is a joke of a manager and in some ways this game highlighted Carrick’s flaws. It might turn out to be the game that gets him the job when his mismanagement of the game nearly flipped the result on its head. I wonder if he’s enjoying an OGS style purple patch which maybe won’t last even a season in full.

But Slot’s failings and cowardice should be the story today. Why did Rio only get 15 minutes? Losing with 10 minutes to go; what is the downside to putting on the actual striker on your bench. You’ve ignored Chiesa all season so was today really the day to throw him on with 10 minutes to go. He is also on his way out and checked out, Wright would’ve had something to prove at least.

Slot is only staying because Edwards and Hughes are too arrogant to admit they were wrong or too embarrassed to admit it to their own bosses. He has no clue and won’t last to Christmas next season. We are dreadful and he has no idea how to orchestrate a performance or a change in attitude. Also Jones was one of the best players on the pitch, playing out of position and he’s the only player we know Slot wants to sell. What an idiot.

Minty, LFC

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool: Carrick, Slot, Wirtz, Mainoo and Van Dijk

…Thank Christ we won but should be beating 10 men more comfortably than that…

What? What do you mean Wirtz played 90 minutes?!

Lewis, Busby Way

…Well that was a game that needn’t have been so close with the chances that United had to be honest. Liverpool were pretty rubbish for most of the game and benefited from some shocking defending from Dalot and absolute madness playing out from the back.

Additionally Dalot and Amad were pretty rubbish as well with flashes of ‘okay’. It was Amad who gave the ball away and Dalot who barely made an effort to block DomSob. And that final move between them at 95 minutes sums them up. I doubt United will be challenging for much if they’re more than just squad players for cup games. Dalot has always had blackmail on someone at United and Amad’s decline has been a bit sad. Maybe he thrived being in the limelight and is a confidence player and now that we have players like Cunha and Mbeumo doing silly things, Amad feels like a bit part player? Who knows but it’s definitely a challenge for the manager and player to address.

Also it’s interesting to see how the PGMOL and broadcasters have adapted to VAR of late. I don’t know if it’s on purpose or if they just don’t show contentious replays anymore. Because the was the pull on the sesko in the lead up to the second goal and the appeal for a pentalty on Bruno late in the second half and there just weren’t any replays of them? It’s a bit of an anomaly. I will say they showed the check for the handball on Sesko and I’ll my tinfoil hat on and say that Atwell was trying his to be disallow it given our history together and after a certain amount of time reviewing, the replay has to be showed. But if he immediately decides it’s nothing then the broadcasters don’t show the replay and that reduces the evidence of bad calls and poor VAR performance. Don’t make the system better, just reduce the amount of screen time decision-making gets. Who knows but I’ll happily accept all the shouting I earn from this 😂 it’s just me and my tinfoil hat babyyy

Also curious has to how Konate didn’t get called up for a foul after that push into the back of Sesko into the boards. That was a bit cheeky.

Well we’ve done the double over Pool this season which feels good but there was sour taste in my mouth after that game. Some questionable play and failure to boss a game made that a win with caveats for me.

Disgruntled, RSA

Some Man Utd fans enjoyed that

Well that was most enjoyable for the majority of 90 mins. We tried our best for Liverpool by gifting them two goals, charitable like that, with the key objective of ensuring Slot gets another year. Job done lads.

At one stage I was wondering why they didn’t bring Isak on. Then I realised that he was injured. Quelle surprise as injury-prone mercenary gets injured. Again. Titter and smirk.

So we take the win against a side who are lucky to be top 10 and move on. At one stage I think I heard Carragher blurt out that this season was always going to tough for Liverpool. Did he not predict them to dominate for years to come, after last season and spending loads of wonga in the summer? Imagine if Villa hadn’t sh*t the bed. They’d be back to mid-table obscurity where they belong. Yikes.

Garey (going in two-footed) Vance, MUFC

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool: Carrick, Slot, Wirtz, Mainoo and Van Dijk

…Beating Man City and Arsenal in Carrick’s first games in charge was thrilling because it was so unexpected. This win was special – extra satisfying because we outplayed Liverpool completely. It was so one-sided that we had to gift them two goals, served up on a plate with tomato sauce on the side, just to make a game of it. Man Utd – the great entertainers (take that Arsenal). After their second, Liverpool had their best spell but Utd always looked dangerous going forward. Delicious finish from Mainoo, calmly destroying whatever may have been left of Amorim’s reputation.

Even before this game they had to give it to Carrick. Can you imagine any other manager coming in and having to endure the manic calls for Carrick at the slightest sign of trouble. Anyway, the fact that he’s a former player is irrelevant to the decision because there’s no way they can’t sign him permanently after this. And watching a former player in the dugout celebrating goals at Old Trafford – it doesn’t get better than that.

Nebs, Joburg

Come on Keane, don’t be bitter

If Keano played a game like that against Liverpool and scored the winner, I’m pretty sure Roy would be sitting smug in the studio, raving about that midfield performance.

This is coming from the perspective of someone who regards Keane as one of the greatest of midfielders, ’crappest’ of Managers and ’Okist’ of pundits.

Sixyardbox, Stockholm

Just give Carrick the job now

No ifs, no buts, it’s time to give Carrick the contract.

CL secured, double over Liverpool secured, wins against all our rivals, first English manager to win 8 of his first 9 home matches, and all with this astoundingly thin squad.

The gift horse fell into our lap. Don’t question it.

Also, referees and VAR can get in the sea. Spending 15 minutes trying to find evidence that the ball brushed Sesko’s hand (while he’s being fouled) – what happened to clear and obvious errors? – meanwhile Konate gets away with at least 5 yellow card fouls and Frimpong gets away with a blatant dive?

Wonderful work guys, good process.

Badwolf