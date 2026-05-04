Gary Lineker has explained why he thinks Arsenal were better without summer signing Martin Zubimendi against Fulham on Saturday night.

Zubimendi was among Arsenal’s signings last summer, and he has been criticised for his performances in recent months.

Gary Neville has argued that he has been “struggling” for a while and he started on the bench against Fulham at the weekend.

The Gunners were certainly more free-flowing in his absence as Mikel Arteta’s side earned a priceless 3-0 victory over Fulham to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Myles Lewis-Skelly impressed in the absence of Zubimendi and Lineker has explained why this change “made the fundamental difference” for Arsenal against Fulham.

“I’m going to throw something in here because I think there’s a fundamental difference between the Arsenal that we’ve seen in recent weeks,” Linker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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“No disrespect to Zubimendi, but he’s a cautious player. He’s a defensive midfield player and he predominantly knocks it back.

“I thought Myles Lewis-Skelly came in in a midfield position, not a left-back that’s moving into midfield. His first thought is to turn and look forward and quickly.

“I think that really enabled Arsenal to get it forward quicker. It was a bit of a plan, they pushed the wingers higher. Saka was getting the ball in time to take someone on. I think he made a fundamental difference.

“It’s quite interesting because he’s a young player and we’ve known him as a full-back. But in that midfield area, the way he was so positive and looking forward.

“Rice is a different player in the sense that he’s probably at his best when he’s running with the ball. But he’s also a player that tends not to look for forward passes particularly quickly. So I think he really helped them.”

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Mikel Arteta – “I’ve been tough on him”

Lewis-Skelly has barely featured for Arsenal this season after he enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025/26, and Arteta has admitted that he has been harsh on the youngster this term.

“He fully deserves it,” Arteta said about Lewis-Skelly.

“I’ve been tough on him. He had a spectacular season last year when he jumped into the first team. He had some difficult moments after that, but he stayed very humble, very focused, very aligned with what we wanted to do, and I knew he was ready.

“He’s been showing in training every day the opportunities that he had to play. He’s done it and today he really stepped up and I thought he had an incredible performance.”

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