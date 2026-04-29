Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a “big problem” for Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard is enduring a difficult season for Arsenal, with the experienced midfielder impacted by injuries and a loss of form.

The decline of Arsenal‘s captain has contributed to his side’s struggles in front of goal this season, with Arteta’s team sorely lacking creativity in the final third.

Odegaard flattered to deceive as Arsenal edged past Newcastle United to move back to the Premier League over the weekend, and he needs to step up in their remaining matches.

Following Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Newcastle, Scholes has hit out at Odegaard, who does not “play his position properly”.

“That game on Saturday [against Newcastle], I didn’t see all of it, I probably saw the first half an hour, but I think Odegaard is a big problem for them,” Scholes explained on The Overlap Fan Debate.

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“I love Odegaard, I think he’s brilliant. Technically, he’s great, but he doesn’t play his position properly.

“Half the time I saw him in the first 20 minutes he was almost the deepest man.

“That football, it’s just bulls***.”

Scholes digs out Zubimendi and drops Premier League title verdict

Scholes has also been left unconvinced by Arsenal’s summer signing Martin Zubimendi and has revealed his main concern with the midfielder.

“The Premier League is tough. It’s a long season and he [Zubimendi] probably wouldn’t have experienced anything like this before in Spain,” Scholes added.

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“He wouldn’t have been going for a title in Spain with Real Sociedad I suppose and when I’d seen him for Sociedad, you [Gary Neville] were saying, if I remember rightly, that he’s someone who progresses the ball up the pitch.

“I never saw him as that. I didn’t see him loads but I never thought he was going to be a player to make your team play good football, and I think your central midfield player has to do that. I don’t think he progresses the game enough.”

Regarding the Premier League title, Scholes is siding with Man City because they are “capable of winning every game”.

“City are handling it better with the big game last week, Arsenal limped over the line a little bit against Newcastle again,” Scholes said on the title race.

“I just think there’s a flow to City. I know there’s not massive experience in the squad but they’ve got the manager who has got the experience which is a big thing.

“Look, it’s going to be close, I don’t think there’s any doubting that, I just think City are capable of winning every game.”