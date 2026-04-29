Jose Mourinho is “desperate” to return to Real Madrid as the Spanish club’s manager, according to journalist Guillem Balague, who has also revealed the real reason Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not keen on former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Mourinho was the Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013 and won three major trophies with the Spanish and European giants, including LaLiga in 2012.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but he could be on his way to Estadio Bernabeu.

The Athletic was the first to break the news that Madrid president Perez wants a reunion with Mourinho.

TEAMtalk subsequently reported that the 63-year-old ‘is actively positioning himself for the role and has made it clear to suitors that Real Madrid remains his priority’.

Newcastle United are interested in appointing Mourinho as their manager at the end of the season.

READ: Why Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid could spark €22m Man Utd star’s transfer to Bernabeu

However, according to Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, Mourinho is keen on a return to Real Madrid.

Balague wrote on BBC Sport: “People inside the club suggest he is not necessarily the only name on the list.

“The Mourinho option is driven principally by Perez himself… and by the Portuguese manager.

“Perez likes to throw ideas out there and see what reaction they get.

“Mourinho is under contract with Benfica until 2027 but can come out of it, and whatever he says publicly, my understanding is that he is desperate to return to the Bernabeu.”

READ MORE: Seven managers who should never have gone back to old clubs as Mourinho eyes Real Madrid return

While Mourinho was silent about the Madrid rumours when asked about them on Tuesday, Benfica midfielder Richard Rios has made it clear that he wants the Portuguese manager to stay.

Rios told AS: “I don’t know, to be honest. As far as I’m concerned, I hope not – I hope he stays with me.

“Every day I learn something new from him. He’s got a formidable character and motivates you like no one else.

“His career is incredible; he’s been at it for years and has won everything.

“You never see him lose his drive. It’s still as strong as ever. That motivates me as a player to want more.”

Florentino Perez does not want Jurgen Klopp at Real Madrid

Former Liverpool manager Klopp has long been widely considered the favourite to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as the Madrid manager at the end of the season.

However, Balague has claimed that the German’s desire to shape any club he takes over “in his own image” does not sit well with Perez.

Balague noted: “Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also been mentioned, and his name carries weight.

“But there are reservations as he is interventionist by nature – he demands a specific way of playing, he reshapes clubs in his own image.

That is precisely what Real, under Perez, do not want.

“For now at least, Klopp feels like a name that generates excitement outside the club more than inside it.”

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