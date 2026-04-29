Outspoken pundit Jamie O’Hara has made a bold Premier League relegation prediction after flip-flopping on Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes.

O’Hara, like all over Spurs supporters, has understandably been down in the dumps throughout this season as the north London side face relegation from the Premier League.

Injuries have impacted Spurs in a shambolic season, but they still should not be in such a desperate situation with only four games of the campaign remaining.

Last weekend, Spurs earned their first Premier League win of 2026 by beating Wolves 1-0, but they remain in the bottom three after West Ham’s late victory against Everton.

West Ham (36 points) are currently the main rival of Tottenham (34 points) in the relegation picture, with Nottm Forest (39 points) and Leeds United (40 points) moving clear in recent weeks.

READ: Will Spurs take West Ham’s crown as the Premier League’s ‘best’ relegated team?



“Spurs are back”

And O’Hara has tried to convince himself and others (albeit unconvincingly) that Spurs “are back” and will survive on goal difference this season.

O’Hara said on Sky Sports: “I have changed my mind. I have looked at the fixtures properly; West Ham are going to get four points, and Spurs are going to get six points.

“We are going to beat Leeds and Everton, and we are going to stay up on goal difference.”

He added: “West Ham are going to draw with Brentford, everyone is going to be up in arms. We are going to get beaten by Villa, but then they are going to lose to Arsenal and Newcastle [before beating Leeds on the final day].

“We are going to beat Leeds, get beat Chelsea and we will beat Everton on the final day of the season to stay up on goal difference. A bit of positive attitude, Spurs are back!”

READ MORE: Liam Rosenior the poster boy for all-timer Premier League season of rotten managers



As mentioned, Spurs have been dogged by injuries this season, and The Telegraph are reporting that there are ‘fears that Dominic Solanke’s season could be over with a hamstring injury’.

He is said to face a layoff between three and eight weeks, so Solanke faces joining Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero in missing the rest of this campaign.

Still, pundit Jamie Carragher thinks James Maddison could have a major role to play for Spurs during the remaining weeks of the season.

“Spurs have been really unfortunate with injuries. If they didn’t have this injury record they wouldn’t be in this position,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“However, they have had ACL injuries to three players in the same position, Kulusevski, Maddison and now Simons.

“But now I feel Maddison, who is returning from injury, may have to play a role in terms of keeping Tottenham up.”

He added: “He is the only one I can think of in terms of doing something special. He’s got that quality I mention in terms of Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Gibbs-White,” before adding, “for Spurs to stay up, I feel he has a role to play.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Spurs, Wilson, Le Bris, Newcastle…

