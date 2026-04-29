Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have been sent a transfer message by the father of Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking for a new left winger in the summer transfer window with rumours Gabriel Martinelli and/or Leandro Trossard could leave the Emirates Stadium.

There have been rumours for the past few months that Arsenal could attempt to sign Georgia international Kvaratskhelia from PSG in an ambitious summer move.

Kvaratskhelia, who signed for the French side for around £59m, scored twice as PSG beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night to increase his stock.

And, speaking to Georgian outlet Kviris Palitra, Kvaratskhelia’s father Badri has revealed that his son has no interest in joining Arsenal in the summer as he is settled and successful at PSG.

Pouring cold water on the transfer speculation, he said: “Yes, there are often reports about the interest of Arsenal or other English clubs, but my son does not pay attention to such reports.

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“He is an outstanding player on one of the best teams in Europe. They appreciate him, love him, play for him, and why should he think about changing clubs?

“Khvicha thinks only about the interests of the team, how to help the club and how to make his homeland famous.”

Kvaratskhelia’s father added: “Khvicha plays for a very strong and successful club, where he is loved and trusted,’ he added.

“He is one of the leading players in the club, who are the holders of the Champions League and are semi-finalists in this year’s tournament. Why should he think about leaving somewhere else?”

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Kvaratskhelia senior continued: “If PSG no longer has the desire to continue the cooperation, we will also think about leaving.

“But at this stage, this topic is not even being discussed.

“Despite the fact that he has to compete with the leading players of the French national team, with rare exceptions, Khvicha is an unchanged member of the first-team squad and PSG’s management also emphasis that he an invaluable player for the team.”

Kvaratskhelia: I love everything about Paris

Speaking about his time in France so far, Kvaratskhelia Jr told French newspaper Le Parisien last month: “For me, Paris is truly extraordinary.

“You have everything here, and above all, this is the city of love. When PSG contacted me, I thought my wife was the happiest person in the world.

“Before PSG contacted me, she always said, ‘Imagine if one day we play for PSG, it would be amazing to stay there.’

“In my mind, I think it’s very difficult to go there when there are great players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. I love everything about Paris.

“The more I think about it, the more I appreciate how respectful the people are there.”