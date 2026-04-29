Manchester United have made Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers their number one target for the left wing this summer, according to a report, as Red Devils’ interim manager Michael Carrick is personally keen on bringing the Englishman to Old Trafford.

With Man Utd just two points away from securing their place in the Premier League top five this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are already planning for the summer transfer window.

Signing two midfielders is at the top of Man Utd’s priority, but INEOS are keen on adding depth to their attacking unit, too.

TEAMtalk reported on April 11 that Man Utd want to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd interim manager Carrick worked with Rogers at Middlesbrough, and he is personally keen on bringing the 23-year-old attacker to Old Trafford.

Carrick is said to have ‘made it clear internally that he believes the England international would be a strong fit for his system’, should he stay in charge of Man Utd next season.

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Man Utd were already looking at Rogers, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and Carrick’s ‘recommendation to director of football Jason Wilcox has only strengthened’ INEOS’ ‘interest’ in the Villa star.

Man Utd keen on Morgan Rogers deal with Aston Villa

La Gazzetta dello Sport has now claimed that Rogers is Man Utd’s top target to reinforce the left wing and compete with has only strengthened.

The Italian publication made the claim while reporting Man Utd’s interest in signing Portugal international winger Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

Leao would be a cheaper option for Man Utd given that he is valued at €50million (£43.2m), while Villa want double of that – €100m (£86.6m).

The report has stated: ‘United, for their part, are looking for a player who can provide numerical superiority on the left and alternate with Cunha.

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‘Their first choice is Morgan Rogers, the Aston Villa winger valued at an extremely high level, double the €50 million Milan are asking for in negotiations for Leao.’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, too, has reported Man Utd’s active interest in Rogers.

The talkSPORT reporter wrote on X at 2:20pm on April 24: “Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are the most genuine suitors for Morgan Rogers.

“Liverpool and Bayern not as active as of now.

“Understand Rogers is just as open to a move abroad as staying in England and has admiration for Luis Enrique.”

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