Man Utd ‘accelerate’ first three summer signings in £170m outlay after Romano reveal

Yan Diomande, Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Rogers have been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have identified three of their most important summer transfer targets as they look to ‘accelerate’ the deals, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in great form in recent months under Michael Carrick with the interim head coach winning seven, drawing two and losing one of his ten matches in charge.

Those results have seen Man Utd move up to third in the Premier League table and increase their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

With the top five qualifying for the Champions League in the Premier League this season, Man Utd are currently seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

The extra money from entering the biggest club competition in Europe will help the Red Devils in the summer transfer market and reports in Spain claim Man Utd ‘plan to invest £170m in strengthening its attack with two clear priorities and a third alternative’.

Man Utd are looking to ‘accelerate’ three deals with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande potentially their most expensive signing, if they can get a deal over the line.

READ: Man Utd and Carrick cannot fail after longest mid-season break for 111 years

On Diomande, the report adds: ‘His profile perfectly matches what the club is looking for: speed, dribbling ability, and the capacity to make a difference in one-on-one situations. At Old Trafford, they believe he could be a franchise player.

‘The interest is strong and growing. Manchester United knows it won’t be an easy negotiation, but they are prepared to compete financially to close a deal of this magnitude.’

The second name on their list is Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye, who ‘offers a more mature profile’ than Diomande, and the ‘idea’ at Old Trafford ‘is to combine both profiles’.

It is understood that Man Utd’s ‘transfer plans include a third option under consideration: Morgan Rogers’ but that the Aston Villa star is ‘not a priority at the moment’.

It is not completely clear whether Carrick will become permanent boss at Old Trafford in the summer with rumours Man Utd are still weighing up moves for other managers.

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Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that there is interest at Man Utd in Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique but that he is advancing on a new contract at the French club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There is someone internally at Man Utd who is a big, big fan and dreams of Luis Enrique as Manchester United manager one day.

“So there is some truth in the reports over the last two or three months about Enrique and Man Utd, in the sense that Man Utd have some people internally who have this thought of Enrique some day being maybe Man Utd manager.

“But nothing more than this because at the moment his focus is on PSG, negotiating his new contract, and on the pitch of course.”

On Carrick, Romano continued: “Man Utd are very happy with the work done so far by Carrick. They are not doubting Carrick.

“They are having their internal process to decide on the best solution possible for the managerial situation.

“We know they need to decide their permanent manager from 2026/27 and beyond, that remains the plans and internally they keep talking about this, but with full confidence in Michael Carrick.”