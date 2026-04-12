Arsenal will sack Mikel Arteta at the end of the season if he fails to win a trophy and the Kroenkes have ‘already’ lined up his ‘ideal’ replacement, according to reports.

A 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday has ramped up the pressure on Arteta, who’s failed to win a trophy as Arsenal manager since beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final in 2020.

The Gunners have finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons but have led the way for the vast majority of the current campaign as they looked set to put the bottlejob label to bed.

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But the defeat to the Cherries means second-placed Manchester City will draw level on points with the Gunners if they win their two games in hand and beat Mikel Arteta’s side in a crunch title clash next Sunday.

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions, with the 1-0 win over Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final following Carabao Cup final defeat to City and the humbling loss to Southampton in the FA Cup.

And Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo insist Arteta’s ‘credit is running out’ and although talks are ongoing over a new contract with the Spaniard’s contract expiring in the summer of 2027, a ‘radical turn’ will be made if the Gunners fail to win either the Premier League or Champions League this term.

‘In that case, Arteta would not continue at Arsenal next season’, the report states.

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Furthermore, Arsenal chairmen Stan and Josh Kroenke have ‘already’ lined up the ‘ideal candidate to replace him’ in Cesc Fabregas, who’s leading Como in an unlikely dash for Champions League qualification in Serie A.

The report adds that, like Arteta, Fabregas has ‘knowledge of the house’ in his favour having played for Arsenal for eight seasons.

Responding to fans asking for Arteta to be sacked, former Watford striker Deeney said on CBS Sports: “They’re not going to sack him because he has moved that club astronomically forward from where it was, they’re always in contention now and being spoken about as one of the best teams in world football, and rightly so.

“But this is why Arsenal fans… this is why I love you, and why you love me, because when it’s right and when they’re winning they’re hammering me, now… ‘sack him’?! He’s top of the league, they’re in the Champions League, now it’s, ‘sack him, get rid of him’. Who are you going to bring in?”

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