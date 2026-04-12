Fernandes claims Man Utd ‘were building something’ under Amorim before he was sacked

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes insists the Red Devils “were building something” under Ruben Amorim before he was sacked earlier this year.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, Man Utd struggled to improve their performances or results much this campaign under Amorim.

That led to the Portuguese coach losing his job in early January with Michael Carrick taking over as interim head coach after Darren Fletcher had taken a couple of matches as caretaker boss.

Carrick has led Man Utd up to third place in the Premier League table after winning seven, drawing two and losing one of his ten matches in charge.

Man Utd are currently seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with seven matches to play after the Red Devils were boosted by the news that fifth place in the Premier League will also qualify for the Champions League this season.

Despite his poor overall record at Man Utd, compatriot Fernandes insists the Red Devils “were building something” before Amorim was sacked.

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Fernandes told The Times: “Difficult to say because we changed manager.

“We were building something [under Ruben Amorim] and all of a sudden the club decided we need to change.

“And then with Michael [Carrick] we have this last spell where we’ve been great until now, with the opportunity of the Champions League next season.

“If we finish the way we want to finish, it’s going to look very good, but it’s still not the picture we want.

“[Can we] be the team we’ve been in this spell, but for a full season? Because anyone can be good in spells. Being good in the whole season is much more difficult.

“That’s something we haven’t done since I’m here. We need that consistency. In a full league, every point matters. Every small detail will make a difference.”

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Amorim’s brilliant work at Sporting CP convinced Man Utd to appoint him in November 2024 and Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire recently tipped the 41-year-old to go on and “have an amazing career”.

Maguire said: “I think Ruben was really good with me. I pretty much played every game under Ruben when I was fit.

“I don’t really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben, I think he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United.

“I do believe he’ll go on and have an amazing career, and his next club he’ll probably go and win many, many football matches.

“It just didn’t click or work and I think us as players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well.

“But I think he has led the club in a direction, and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that, where he’s built a good, solid squad and I do believe that he deserves credit for that.

“I spoke to him when he left. He wished us all the best. I’m sure he would have been upset, but I know he’s still really, really young and I’m sure he’s going to go on to great things in management.”