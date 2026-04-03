According to reports, there is ‘internal division’ at Manchester United over the potential summer sale of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been a near-contact shining light for Man Utd during his time at the club, and he is a contender to win this season’s Premier League Player of the Year award.

The 31-year-old remarkably has eight goals and 16 assists in his 28 Premier League appearances this season, with his form likely to guide Man Utd into the Champions League.

However, Fernandes has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Old Trafford over the past year, with several European and Saudi Pro League sides mentioned as possible destinations.

Fernandes came close to leaving Man Utd for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal last summer, though he ultimately decided to remain at Old Trafford.

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He later claimed in an interview that he felt Man Utd “wanted him to go” last year to fund a rebuild, and these comments have further fuelled exit talk ahead of this summer.

It had been assumed that Fernandes’ sensational form under interim boss Michael Carrick would make the club more inclined to keep him beyond this summer and offer him a new contract.

However, a report from Caught Offside claims there is ‘internal division’ over a ‘decision’ regarding Fernandes’ future.

It is noted that club chiefs fear that they could have their own Liverpool-Mohamed Salah situation if he is given a new deal.

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A source for the outlet explained: “Some people at United are concerned that this year could be ideal timing-wise to sell Fernandes, but that’s an incredibly difficult sell, as it would have been if Liverpool decided not to keep Salah this time last year.

“There’s also Fernandes himself, who knows he’s going to have massive offers from Saudi clubs, so even if United want him to stay, they might decide there’s not much point fighting too hard to keep a player whose head has been turned.”

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham has expressed his concerns with Fernandes, but he concedes that he would be a “huge loss” if he left.

“In terms of Bruno [Fernandes] you’re looking at two different things,” Sheringham said.

“You’re looking at him as captain material and whether he’s an identity which is what the club stands for. I don’t think he’s that because he doesn’t lead by example in his manner on the pitch.

“We’ve seen him throw his arms up in the air and all that which I don’t think is a good look and not something a captain should be doing.

“Don’t get me wrong, the way he’s performed on the pitch over the last couple of years, he’s definitely a type of leader but I’m not sure he’s a captain.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about his future. First of all, you don’t want to lose your top players and without a doubt, Bruno has been one of Manchester United’s top performers over the last two-and-a-half years in a team full of players who have been underperforming.

“I don’t listen too much to speculation but, of course, he’d be a huge loss if he did move on at the end of the season.”

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