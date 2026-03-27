Euro giants make £52m ‘offer’ for Man Utd captain Fernandes as optimistic club eye ‘historic transfer’

Turkish giants Galatasaray have set aside funds to buy Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Portugal international revealed earlier this season that he was “hurting” and “sad” at the thought that Man Utd “wanted me to go” but ultimately decided to snub interest from Saudi Arabia last summer.

Fernandes’ contract at Man Utd expires in the summer of 2027 and there have been rumours that the Red Devils could be tempted to cash in on the midfielder before they lose him for nothing.

Man Utd were recently told to “cash in” on Fernandes by ex-defender Paul Parker, while former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons the Portugal international is “wasting” himself at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who has been one of the only bright sparks at Old Trafford in recent years, is happy at Man Utd but interest from Saudi Arabia remains and now reports in Spain have claimed that Galatasaray have made an ‘offer’ for the 31-year-old.

The Turkish giants are ‘looking to get ahead of competitors like Bayern Munich in this race’ and ‘budget allocated to finalise this historic transfer is estimated at around €60m (£52m) this summer’.

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The report adds: ‘There’s a sense of optimism in the Turkish club’s offices, despite the fierce international competition for the Portuguese international. The aim is to begin formal negotiations as soon as possible to secure the Portuguese star’s arrival before pre-season.’

The report continues: ‘The English club is at a crossroads, having to decide whether to renew their star player’s contract or accept a lucrative offer. The player’s desire to take on new professional challenges could be the key that unlocks the doors to the Turkish Super League.’

In an interview in December, Fernandes said of interest from Saudi Arabia: “The president of Al Hilal spoke to me. He called me directly. Neves sent me a message saying he wanted to talk to me. They wanted him to play in the Club World Cup with Al Hilal. It was a love that started back in the Jorge Jesus days, he had already called me in 2023.”

The Man Utd captain insisted a move to Saudi Arabia had been tempting but insisted he didn’t push for a move despite feeling that the Man Utd hierarchy wanted to sell him.

Fernandes added: “I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia.

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“My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with recognised players.

“I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.

“But there comes a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.

“I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’

“It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”