Jose Fonte tells Bruno Fernandes what to do about Man Utd future – ‘Why not?’

Jose Fonte has said that Bruno Fernandes should stay at Manchester United, despite rumours linking him with an exit from Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020 when he joined from Sporting CP and has been (arguably?) the best player for the Premier League club since.

The 31-year-old Portugal international attacking midfielder has consistently played well for Man Utd under different managers, and the 2025/26 campaign is no different.

Fernandes has scored seven goals and given 17 assists in 29 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

The Portuguese star has also broken Sir David Beckham’s record of 15 assists in the Premier League for Man Utd set back in 1999/00.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it by a further year.

READ: Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes second, Haaland falls, Casemiro rises

Saudi Pro League clubs have long been interested in Fernandes, who will have the chance to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window.

However, Jose Fonte has urged his former Portugal international teammate Fernandes to stay at Man Utd.

Fonte said on talkSPORT (9:26am, March 18, 2026): “It’s very complicated to speak for somebody else. Me? I would stay 100%.

“I think the club looks like it’s on a good trajectory now under Michael Carrick.

“And, the club, as we all know, is a massive club. Bruno is becoming, if not already is, a legend at Man Utd.

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“I think he loves the city, he loves the club. He is thriving again, so why not stay until the rest of your career because one of the best clubs in the world?”

Fonte’s comments on Fernandes come after The Daily Mail revealed that Man Utd have no plans whatsoever to sell the Portuguese star this summer.

Man Utd are reported to have told Fernandes that they ‘will do everything to keep him at Old Trafford this summer’.

However, Fernandes has a release clause of £56.68m in his contract that can be triggered by foreign clubs.

While top European clubs may not be willing to pay that amount for a 31-year-old, the Saudi Pro League may not think twice before splashing the cash to sign a Premier League superstar like Fernandes.

Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has urged the club’s co-owners, INEOS, to keep Fernandes.

Carrick told Man Utd’s official website: “Yeah, in terms of the club and moving forward, it’s difficult for me to get involved in too much of that.

“Bruno is definitely not someone we’d want to lose, I can say that.

“But the summer or beyond that, it’s difficult for me to go too far with that. Certainly, he’s important for us and he’s not one we would want to lose.”

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