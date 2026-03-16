The Liverpool inquest continues and the pointy thing lands on Virgil van Dijk as well as Arne Slot.

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Liverpool need a culture shift

It’s been several years since I’ve written in (and even more since I’ve been published) but this topic has been on my mind for a while.

Yesterday’s LFC performance vs. Spurs seemed to very much sum up the season-long issue Liverpool have been facing – a lack of team identity, lack of leadership, an a lack of shared belief.

It’s undeniable that Liverpool have a host of world-class quality players, from the back all the way through to the front (Alisson, VvD, MacAllister, Ekitike just a few examples), but the drive and ambition of the team is clearly not there.

And that comes down to culture. Time after time this season clubs with greater sense of “team”, but arguably “smaller” clubs have benefitted vs LFC. And it’s because the passion, identity and drive has been missing. The sense of togetherness that had been abundant in previous years is utterly absent. And that isn’t about skills or capacity, it’s about belief and desire.

I think it’s inarguable that the death of Diogo Jota has had a massive effect on the squad, but it’s also more than that. If you asked 10 Liverpool fans “what sort of team are you/what sort of football do you play” I don’t think you’d get more than 2 similar responses. There is a distant lack of team-ness.

I think the end of the season needs to see a big change to kick-start that culture shift and that, sadly for Slot means it’s him out first. Other changes (players definitely) needed/will happen, but a big shift in “who” the team are needs to occur, and that starts with the boss. He won’t be able to create the culture-refresh that’s needed.

Dan (TGWolf is much more concise than me) Geneen

…Got to watch the post-match analysis yesterday for the first time in a while, as the girls’ (strictly limited) tablet time coincided. Along with Keane doubling down on his beef with Carrick’s missus, dressing it up as Carrick merely being the players’ mate as caretaker, and needing more hairdryer-wielding gravitas in a permanent leader, it was interesting for him to query what’s going on at Liverpool. With typically moody foreshadowing, he foretold that indeed something isn’t right. Meaning beyond the dogsh*t performances we can all see on the pitch.

Whilst the Mailbox is pretty unequivocal in placing the blame firmly at Slot’s door, the pundilluminati seemed to think it is still up in the air whether it is the manager, players or recruitment that is prolonging the slump, along with injuries which everyone has (not season-ending in 2 positions at the back though as mentioned previously).

Slot is 100% a big (maybe the biggest) part of the problem as his selections, formations, tactics and in-game management aren’t getting the best out of the players – in this regard he is failing as a coach. The players though should not be escaping censure – they are sleepwalking towards the Conference League.

Szob said precisely this in his post-match interview, which was strikingly, concerningly weird – he said he had no words (why do an interview then dude), but what he did have to say was highly problematic. He said he had no idea why Liverpool keep conceding late goals, after being the guy who stood watching Liverpool’s defence individually and collectively abdicate themselves of any and all responsibility, before Spurs’ only real threat – the pigeon – sauntered into the space where Dom should have been, to score the equaliser.

He also said he has no idea why Liverpool seem so rudderless, listless and feckless in games, just waiting for inevitable late disaster to strike.

This indicates that the players either can’t, or won’t, take responsibility and show any accountability. Shouldn’t be too hard on Szob as he has been our best player this season by a country mile (shout Rio too, which tells you everything about rubbish the established players have been. And Wirtz! LOL) but as one of our leaders, he should know that he simply must (even playing out of position) make sure Richarlison doesn’t have that space. In general play he, along with VVD and others, should be ensuring the players keep their energy, focus and effort up for the full 90+ minutes. You do know why it keeps happening mate – look in the mirror.

Speaking of Big Virg, he’s shrinking before our eyes. Left the telly on in the background and there was a puff piece about Milner later on, with some footage of him absolutely screaming in Virgil’s face about how he was in the wrong place and should have shown more urgency to reach and nullify the threat. Liverpool simply don’t have anybody who would do that now.

That got me thinking about VVD’s laconic, laid back style, which along with Slot’s calm, measured and deadpan delivery, might have maybe resulted in a collective loss of ownership. Players aren’t holding each other to account any more, as the leaders we have aren’t vocal enough – VVD, and others, seem to flap their arms about rather than doing or saying anything useful.

Slot’s typically dull thoughts seemed to focus more on the technicality that the late goals are different types of goals rather than all the same, and as such they can’t really be fixed, which is, charitably, total and utter cobblers. The common thread, and what needs to be fixed, is that players need to stay switched on and take responsibility for keeping a clean sheet – everybody can see this apart from the players and Slot – is he even telling them this? First world problem obvs, but I really miss the Liverpool teams that took it as a collective, but perhaps more importantly personal, non-negotiable fundamental requirement that at Anfield we go for goals and the win, hell for leather from the first whistle to the last. Now we turn up, score, switch off and wait to be turned over. It’s the main reason Slot will go in the summer – you can lose / drop points, but you can’t accept it over and over again with a shrug of the shoulders like it’s outside your control – you are literally writing your own resignation.

To finish on a positive note, it’s all eminently fixable. These players did win the Prem literally last season. Once they rediscover their self esteem and confidence they will improve, and performances, goals, clean sheets and wins will come. It’s a shame the same can’t be said of Slot – it’s starting to look like last season was down to the players’ muscle memory from Klopp, albeit Slot did contribute by getting the best out of Grav which tightened us up enough to win the thing. Slot is actively making the players and performances worse now though as mentioned previously, so it will be a relief when (not if) he goes.

Gofezo (part of me wanted Dowman to stop and play the ball backwards before saluting Arteta in a “see I’m listening Sir” gesture, buy nah pleased for you fella)

Liverpool are permanent losers

Just to make things a tad easier for you, whilst Slot is still in charge just put Liverpool into the losers column every week with the following reason: ”Because Slot”

Even if we win, it doesn’t matter. Don’t expend any more energy on it that needed.

Hope that helps.

Clive, LFC (I’ve been Slot in all season, I’ve defended him all season but enough is enough. Liverpool are losers…..because Slot)

Don’t sleep on Carrick, Man Utd

Michael Carrick is obviously a better man than I because I would be getting quite irritated by now being asked the same question every week. Perhaps there is a lot of lobbying going on behind the scenes but from an outside perspective, he seems to be focused on the job at hand which is win the next game.

I will refrain form taking up valuable (cyber) space on the merits and demerits of giving him the role permanently as this is currently being covered ad nauseum by the media and pundits. What I want to raise is one issue that does not seem to have been raised, at least to my knowledge.

All the talk so far is about whether MUFC should hire Carrick permanently or not, as if the lad is sitting by the phone waiting for a call. Assuming he takes MUFC back into the Champions League, won’t other teams (Spurs for example) in the EPL start looking at him more closely? You can call him a “vibes” manager if you like but it seems like the coaching staff as a whole, Steve Holland in particular, may well become a unit in demand. Remember, they have had no transfer window and have changed the team’s fortunes around purely by their skills alone and by injecting that elusive quality of confidence back into the team.

Don’t sit on it for too long INEOS.

Adidasmufc

(My Spurs loving cousin passed away at the weekend due to a brain tumor so a shout out to Spurs for giving him one last cheer)

How to instantly feel very old

Just found out that Max Dowman was nine yrs old when the pandemic hit. I need to go lie down…

Girish, AFC, Chennai

On an unnamed Mailbox Contributor

The F365 mailbox contributor licked their lips and cast a twisted smile as they watched Arsenal hurtling towards a limp 0-0 draw against Everton in the final minutes of the match. They had already prepared their latest email slating Arsenal for being “boring” and were in the midst of writing an essay about how comical it was to bring on a “child” and “the flop” Gyokeres to turn the game around.

The ball dropped to the child, Dow Jones or whatever his name was, and he lumped it into the box hopefully. The mailbox contributor grinned smugly at the predictable idea of launching the ball into the box hopefully. Their expression soon turned to bewilderment as Pickford flapped wildly at the cross and then to horror as the ball came off Hincapié and fell meekly into the path of a delighted Gyokeres who tapped it into goal. Gritting their teeth, the mailbox contributor prayed that Everton would somehow equalise in order to salvage the narrative they had been trying desperately to impose all season.

The mailbox contributor clenched their fists as Pickford went forward for an Everton corner at the last minute. The corner was cleared and the Dow kid seizes the ball to skillfully skip past two Everton players and slides it into Everton’s open goal majestically. During these moments, the mailbox contributor’s face transitions from anxiety to surprise and then finally to horror. Tears streamed down their enraged face, tasting salty as they entered their gaping mouth before splashing unceremoniously on their keyboard. They saved the email they had written only moments before into drafts and decided to re-read some of the previous week’s hit-pieces from Dave Tickner, Will Ford and Johnny Nicholson to console themselves and maintain the narrative that existed only in their head.

Vish (AFC), Melbourne

On the absolute state of referees

I realise whinging about referees has been around since Unai Emery’s grandad let in the first goal in the history of La Liga (it’s true, look it up!), but in the last few weeks I’ve witnessed some of the worst refereeing I’ve ever seen.

Before you raise your eyebrows, I’m not pretending to say that the FA, the Premier League and Gianni Infantino are conspiring to send my Leeds United heroes back to the Champo. I don’t think there is any inherent bias for or against any teams. Nope it’s just the overall level of match officiating is shocking.

My evidence is only based on Leeds matches because that’s what I’ve been watching, turgid as they have been.

Exhibit A

Leeds vs Palace (December): Gruev was brought down near the penalty area. Referee Thomas Bramall blew for the foul, but waited for VAR before making a decision as to whether it was a penalty or not. It was outside the area and was correctly given as a free kick by VAR, but Bramall DID NOT MAKE A DECISION.

Exhibit B

Leeds vs Man City (March): It’s injury time and Leeds are pushing for a late equaliser. Plucky underdogs Man City are playing out the clock, to the point that Rayan Ait-Nouri was booked for time-wasting. Yet referee Peter Bankes blew at the exact second injury time was up, without adding a single second for the time-wasting he’d penalised.

Exhibit C

Leeds vs Sunderland (March): Sunderland clearly decided to break the game up and waste time. Frustrating but legal. Mysterious head injuries resulted in miraculous recoveries once play was stopped. When a spare ball was kicked onto the pitch, Luke O’Nien kicked the ball in use down the pitch rather than into touch. The consequences of this nonsense? No action taken by Stuart Attwell.

Exhibit D

Palace vs Leeds (March): Bramall again yellow-carded Bijol for minimal contact that led to Sarr clutching his face like he’d been Muay Thai’d. Seconds later, after a basic foul in the middle of the pitch, Bramall cracks under player pressure to book Gudmundsson. He’d clearly forgotten the Leeds left back had already been booked, so after prompting from Palace players and the fourth official the red came out. Canvot celebrated like he’d scored a goal – weird. In the second half Brenna Johnson, also on a yellow, committed a similar foul, but the ref decided not to make the same mistake twice, rather than balance things out.

Quite clearly, the players don’t help. Play-acting has always been around but now it’s at the point of being plain unprofessional. But in this wonderful world of VAR it seems like a) if players protest enough, VAR will take a look and b) referees seem to be unable to control the game, and make decisions with the knowledge that VAR will correct the horrendously bad ones.

I was in favour of VAR at the beginning. But in practice, it seems officials just use the system to defer responsibility to someone else. The result is worse behaviour from players and worse officiating.

Disgruntled Simon

Welcome to the fight, Tottenham

Damn… Whilst Spurs only had an 8% chance of going down, according to the bookies, prior to this weekend’s fixtures, and therefore they were and are still a massive outsider to actually go down, their collective lack of club mojo (what I called “The Stench” recently) meant that it was not unthinkable/unwishable that it could actually happen.

Liverpool have done Tottenham a gigantic favour. After going one up, they pressed aggressively for a little while in the first half and you could see the Spurs players collectively lose all confidence, start panicking and play with ‘the fear’. So far so good. However, Liverpool then seemed to coast and play as if this was not a game that was important to them. I appreciate that they have not been playing well recently themselves, but Spurs were there for the taking if they’d only have stamped on their necks for another 20 or so minutes.

Instead, Spurs not only deserved their equaliser (which being in the 90th minute made it even more painful (for me) and important (for them)), but they could easily have won the game. Make no mistake, this was an awful game, and it’s no wonder that the contrived 16 Conclusions had almost nothing about the actual game itself but was simply a cheer-leading rallying call for Tottenham from the author. There was almost nothing to legitimately talk about in terms of play on either side to be fair.

As a West Ham fan (still clear favourites to go down, as we have been for 3 months) I was far less concerned about the point that Spurs gained than I was furious about the fact that through Liverpool’s strangely nonchalant incompetence Spurs could, and absolutely should, be given a massive collective shot of adrenaline. One of the features of “the Stench” is the total absence of confidence, which is immediately crystallised as soon as a team goes one goal down. It reinforces feelings of desperation and hopelessness for the players and fans. One becomes two and three ever so easily. That was in play today. Instead, Tottenham were allowed to show some rare grit which they absolutely should be able to build upon.

So, welcome to the actual fight Tottenham. WH and Forest (blimey, that Aina effort which should have won the game was so violent and thrilling that even I briefly wished it had clattered down off the bar and over the line) have been showing spirit, fight and a demonstrable collective desire to band together to do whatever’s necessary for several weeks now. Now there’s every chance that Spurs have those things too if they can carry this into the rest of their season. IF! Blimey, Spurs – Forest next week is very very tasty. I’m still not sure about Leeds. How did Palace not see them off yesterday against 10 men for 45 minutes?? I can only assume that Leeds have the stomach for the fight as well. In conclusion then, who tf knows… But it’s definitely ‘game on’ and it will be an exciting end to the season for everyone other than the fans of the 4 teams involved.

I take some small consolation from the fact that WH are actually playing good football and look confident. Before today I convinced myself that that might just be enough. Am hoping that somehow my own team’s vast experience of utterly sh!tty situations such as this will be some kind of positive. Gah…

Mike, WH

READ: Six West Ham tactical tweaks from Nuno to give Hammers chance of survival

More tactical insight please

I had written in previously about the lack of analysis in football analysis using Kerkez as an example (e.g. why did he look so good last year and so bad at times this year) All the focus seemed to be on what he was doing/not doing with little on why. And far too much time spent on teammates reactions to what he was doing. Nothing much on why.

Anyway, great to see your piece on West Ham today. I don’t get as much time to watch football these days. I’ll see that results have improved but not the why. I hope it does numbers because we need more of that. It has a place. There is space for the how and why of arsenal’s set piece focus along with the broader questions of their impact on the overall game.

Haaland is suddenly not scoring, is it him or a team issue. Newcastle/Chelsea having consistent swings between competent and comedy. Yes it’s funny but also why. What are the respective coaches doing to cause or address it. Maybe we can stop only talking about VAR all the time. Or rushing to declare someone a bottler, waste of money, cooked etc. These are later of the discussion, shouldn’t be the only topic though. So thanks.

Kevin, Dublin