World-class Chelsea star ‘tempted’ by Man Utd move but could be benched – icon

Cole Palmer would be open to the idea of leaving Chelsea for Manchester United, though he might not even get into the starting lineup at Old Trafford, according to England hero Chris Waddle.

Palmer played alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Morgan Rogers, James McAtee and Liam Delap in the Manchester City academy before making his senior debut in September 2020. The attacking midfielder, who can operate centrally or at right wing, went on to register six goals and two assists in 41 appearances for City.

However, Palmer became frustrated with his lack of starts, and a £42.5million transfer to Chelsea followed in September 2023.

The playmaker has had a difficult campaign, though he remains one of the most talented attacking players in the world after all he has achieved at Stamford Bridge.

Former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille star Waddle has been asked about Palmer swapping Chelsea for Man Utd, the club he supported growing up.

“Palmer is definitely a talent, and I’m a big fan,” Waddle replied (via Goal).

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“I know he’s had patches and hasn’t been consistent since he went to Chelsea. Whether it’s off-the-field issues or unhappiness in London, we don’t know, only he can answer that.

“Chelsea have a massive squad, so he’s rested, played, rested, and brought on. He probably wants to play every game, as players do.

“If he’s a Manchester lad and supposedly a United fan, I’m sure he’d be very tempted.”

Although, Waddle did express concern about Palmer immediately starting for United, despite his elite talent.

“However, with Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes, you can only play so many creative players,” he added.

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“Will he get in the team? Most teams, you’d say yes, but Fernandes and Cunha are in good form right now.

“Yes, Cunha can play further forward, on the left, or on the right, but he likes to roam. So, where would you play Palmer?

“But as I said earlier, United will have to clear the decks. There are a few aged players they’ll probably look to get rid of.”

Despite his close ties with City, it emerged in February 2025 that Palmer was a boyhood United fan.

Numerous reports have tipped the Red Devils to try and launch a move for the England ace. Any such transfer looked extremely unlikely last season as United struggled under Ruben Amorim.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has helped to turn United’s fortunes around, and they are now in a better position to qualify for the Champions League than Chelsea.

However, Chelsea would want huge money to sell Palmer, particularly to a close rival such as United. The Blues see him as a cornerstone of their project as they eye major trophies in the future.

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