Chelsea told to consider Cole Palmer sale and sign Liverpool flop Darwin Nunez

Marcel Desailly would "recommend" Darwin Nunez to Chelsea and think about selling Cole Palmer.

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly insists that he would “recommend” former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues, who sacked Enzo Maresca in January, are having a fairly disappointing season overall with Liam Rosenior’s side currently fifth in the Premier League table.

They have drawn their last two matches against Leeds United and Burnley, which means they are now three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and 16 points behind leaders Arsenal.

There are three key positions that Chelsea need to improve in the summer to give themselves a chance of challenging for major honours, with goalkeeper, centre-back and striker among their priorities.

And Desailly has called on Chelsea to invest in Liverpool flop Nunez, who left Anfield for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer, as they look for a striker who can guarantee regular goals.

Desailly told Foot Italia: “I would actually recommend Nunez for Chelsea. He’s a very good player, a smart player – he just needs the right environment to perform.

READ: Ranking the 20 biggest PL summer transfers: Sesko above Gyokeres; Wirtz fifth

“When you start on a bad note, the confidence disappears and the consideration from those around you follows. The confidence wasn’t there. That’s what happened to Núñez at Liverpool.

“A club like Chelsea, or the new Manchester United, would be best for him. He needs to be surrounded by established, confident players who know they’re going to play every weekend and who will give him the ball on the first intention.”

Cole Palmer, who has been back in form in recent weeks after injury ruled him out for two months earlier in the season, has contributed four goals and an assist in his last three matches.

READ: Transfer power ranking: Tonali, Anderson, Rogers among non-Big Six stars most likely to leave in 2026

But former Chelsea defender Desailly reckons it could be worth considering Palmer’s sale in order to reinvest into the squad.

Desailly said: “It’s about the club, not any one player. Chelsea have the potential to perform without Palmer.

“He has a long contract, so if he were to leave, significant money would come in that you could reinvest in players who fit the manager’s philosophy.

“I’m sure he’s giving his best to get Chelsea into the top four. But if his heart is telling him to go – well, I had to choose between Monaco and Marseille once, and I followed my heart. I went to Marseille because I was a fan. Players come and go in modern football, but the club is the priority in the hearts of supporters.”

READ NEXT: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Chelsea, Tottenham, Haaland, Pereira, Der Klassiker