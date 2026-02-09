Gary Lineker has revealed he had “exactly the same injury” as Cole Palmer is enduring at Chelsea as Alan Shearer offered his sympathy over the “horrible position” the Blues star is in.

Palmer has started just 12 of Chelsea’s 25 Premier League games this season as he struggles with a niggling groin injury, as both Liam Rosenior and his Stamford Bridge predecessor Enzo Maresca have been forced to manage his minutes.

The 23-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to score three first-half hat-tricks in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday, in a boost to his confidence and to his World Cup chances.

Alan Shearer revealed on The Rest is Football podcast that he “hated” being in Palmer’s “horrible position”.

“It was really interesting listening to Cole Palmer after the [Wolves] game saying he’s having to manage his injury in a specific way,” Shearer said.

“I hated being in that position as a player, when you know you need to get through an injury and you’re not being able to train as much as you want.

“You get to the game, then you’re back to square one when it’s feeling okay. It’s a horrible position to be in that so the sooner he gets over that the better.”

Opening up on how he dealt with the very same injury, Lineker added: “I know that injury, funnily enough, I spent a year at Everton with that injury.

“It was exactly the same as Cole Palmer’s one, it was niggly and I never trained, and that’s why people used to say he never trains, he just has a bath every day.

“There was a reason for that. I was struggling. It never stopped me from playing, I could always play through it, but the niggle was there all of the time.

“It wasn’t really until I had a break after the World Cup that it went away.

“It’s a weird one, because it niggles you, once you play, you’re alright, but you can do something, and it stiffens up. It sounds like Cole is going through the same thing.”

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior lauded Palmer as “unstoppable” after his hat-trick against Wolves.

“We know what a world-class player he is,” he said. “He’s played a lot of football over the last year with not much rest.

“When he’s at his best, he’s unstoppable. I’m delighted to be working with him.”

Speaking ahead of their clash with Leeds on Tuesday, Rosenior confirmed Palmer is fit to start against Daniel Farke’s side.

“Cole is available for tomorrow,” Rosenior said. “I think any world-class player is important to what you want to achieve.

“So for me, it’s been great to see him enjoying his football and on Saturday it’s been great to see him banging in the goals and hopefully his form continues in that way.”