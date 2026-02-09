Gary Lineker pictured during the 2022 FA Cup semi-final between Man City and Liverpool.

Gary Lineker has joked that a “wonderful” Manchester United star should “sue” former head coach Ruben Amorim for being “detrimental to his career”.

Man Utd‘s form and performances have significantly improved under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has helped the Premier League giants win their last four games against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Spurs.

Former boss Amorim has helped Carrick, with United’s current manager making several simple changes to fix a broken system and spark an immediate upturn.

One such change has been bringing Kobbie Mainoo back into the starting XI after Amorim barely used him, with this decision quickly reaping rewards.

Mainoo has been one of Man Utd’s top performers in recent weeks and Lineker has quipped that the talented centre-midfielder “should sue” Amorim.

“Do you know what? If I was Kobbie Mainoo – and I say this in jest – I’d be thinking about whether I should sue him [Amorim] or not,” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“He’s taken a year out of that kid’s career. This kid is a wonderful footballer.

“God, he makes it look so easy. He wants the ball, he receives it with anyone around him and he turns, always makes the right decisions, he’s graceful.

“I mean, come on! He’s been absolutely detrimental to his career.”

Lineker has also backed Mainoo to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup, while he doubled down on Amorim’s “baffling” treatment of him over the past year or so.

“If he doesn’t make the World Cup squad… and I sense he probably will if he can stay fit and if he keeps playing because he’s just a seriously good footballer,” Lineker added.

“I know his brother got in a bit of trouble for saying on the T-shirt, ‘Free Kobbie’, but he has absolutely got a point, his brother. What was he [Amorim] thinking?!”

He added: “I say this [that Mainoo should sue Amorim] in jest, obviously, but I mean, come on!

“It’s so, so baffling that he couldn’t see how good that young man is.

“I thought to myself, ‘Has something happened? Has he got above his station?’, but he’s come back in and you think, ‘No’, and he’s exactly what he was before which was, when you think about, arguably England’s best player in the Euros.”