Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has commented on his future at St James’ Park and revealed what will make him “step aside” to be replaced.

The 2025/26 campaign has been disappointing from Newcastle‘s perspective and Howe may be in a fight to keep his job.

Howe has not been helped by issues behind the scenes contributing to an embarrassing transfer window before this season, with the prolonged Alexander Isak saga and their struggles to source a replacement dominating the summer.

The Magpies have eventually settled on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, though they have struggled in recent months, while Malick Thiaw is their only recent signing to make a really positive impact.

Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League after Brentford beat them 3-2 at the weekend. They have now only won one of their nine matches across all competitions.

Now, Howe has insisted he will “step aside” as soon as he feels he is not the “right person for the job”.

“There’s no doubt in my mind (I’m the right man) and that’s why I’m sat here,” Howe told reporters on Monday.

READ: Newcastle and Howe in crisis as Man Utd mimics exploit great Premier League leveller



“If there was, then I wouldn’t be, because the club’s the most important thing. I’d never put myself before the club.

“The club’s always No 1. From my perspective, I’ve got to think that I am the right person for the job and I’m giving value and I’m helping the players.

“So as long as I feel that in my heart and in my spirit, then my desire and my motivation levels are as high as they’ve ever been. But I think that’s the key question I always have to ask myself, ‘Am I the right person to take the team and the club forward?’

“If I didn’t think I was the correct man to take the team forward and could give the players what they need, then I would step aside and let someone else do it. The momentum is against us at the moment. We have to swing it back – the world can look a very different place within a couple of games.”

READ MORE: Amorim? De Zerbi? Iraola? Who are the Newcastle manager contenders after Eddie Howe sack?



Newcastle have struggled to fill the void left by Isak following his £125m move to Liverpool in the summer, with Woltemade, Wissa and Anthony Gordon all struggling in the No.9 position at different times this season.

Now, Howe has acknowledged that his side has had striker problems this season.

“It’s a valid question (regarding Newcastle’s striker issues),” Howe added.

“It’s part of the preparation when you’re reviewing a game, which is what I did late Saturday night and most of yesterday. You’re looking at the structure of the team.

“We need to find the best solution for the next game. That may be something that keeps evolving until we find the solution that we like.

“We have new players that we’re trying to bed into the team format. I’ve got to be honest, it’s not quite functioned fully yet, with the players mentioned. That is something we have to continue to do (find a solution) until we like the look of it.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd, Arsenal blow in Tonali race as Newcastle set asking price for Italy star

