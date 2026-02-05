Howe sack? Newcastle boss’ ‘time is up’ (or is it?) with Prem manager in the running

There are contrasting reports about the future of Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe after they were knocked out of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The Magpies were well beaten against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with a brace from Omar Marmoush and another goal from Tijjani Reijnders putting the Citizens 3-0 up before Anthony Elanga’s second-half consolation.

The 3-1 defeat in Manchester saw Newcastle exit the League Cup at the semi-final stage after losing the first leg at St James’ Park 2-0 last month.

After finishing fifth last season and qualifying for the Champions League, 11th-placed Newcastle are struggling a bit in the Premier League this term with just nine wins from 24 Premier League matches.

They are currently eight points off the top four in the Premier League but a huge 13 points clear of the relegation zone, which doesn’t look like a remote possibility.

Newcastle, who have had significant injury issues this season, were also the only Premier League side not to qualify automatically for the last 16 of the Champions League, although they join last year’s winners Paris Saint-Germain in the play-offs.

After the defeat to Man City, GiveMeSport claims that ‘time is up’ for Howe at Newcastle after the Magpies board ‘start considering the future’ of the Englishman.

And now Newcastle are apparently weighing up a move for Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola with the Spaniard a ‘possible replacement’.

The report adds: ‘GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Newcastle are eyeing Bournemouth manager Iraola as a possible replacement, and that could be the ideal route for them to go down. Iraola has experience in working with young players at Bournemouth, and in overachieving with the players he has at his disposal.’

But the Daily Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards insists that Howe still retains the support of the Newcastle board with the fans singing his name on Wednesday night.

Edwards wrote: ‘However, before you make the mistake of believing that Eddie Howe is in trouble, consider the fact the travelling fans sang his name loudly and proudly when his team were 3-0 down at the Etihad Stadium. It sent a powerful message of support and unity in adversity, but in truth, it was not one the board needed to hear. They retain unwavering support in Howe too.’

Newcastle now face seven matches in 21 days as they face Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester City and Everton in the Premier League, Aston Villa in the FA Cup and two legs of their Champions League play-off against Qarabag.

On a tough run of fixtures, the journalist later added: ‘It is going to test relationships and patience but one thing is abundantly clear. While there are a growing number of fans on social media and armchair experts with no affiliation for the club calling for Howe to go – the argument being that he has taken the team as far as he can – that is not going to happen.’