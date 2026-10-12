Eddie Howe reaches verdict on joining Man Utd as INEOS in ‘formal’ process to replace Michael Carrick

According to reports, Eddie Howe is keen on joining Manchester United, while INEOS are now in the ‘process’ of replacing Michael Carrick.

Carrick is under pressure at Man Utd following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Before the international break, Man Utd only picked up five points from their first five Premier League games and also exited the Carabao Cup.

At the weekend, the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw against 1o-man Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, and Roberto De Zerbi’s side had enough chances to win comfortably.

Man Utd now face a potentially decisive week with a trip to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group phase on Tuesday before they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Manchester United 1-1 Spurs: Carrick sack, De Zerbi, Fernandes no-show, Savio



On Sunday morning, a report claimed that Man Utd’s hierarchy have ‘started formal progress on appointing a new manager’, with it argued that Carrick is ‘not the right profile to take the team to the next level technically long-term’ with a ‘miracle’ needed to ‘stay on as manager’.

Eddie Howe’s stance on joining Manchester United revealed

Man Utd are also being linked with potential replacements, including Howe after his exit from Newcastle United in the summer.

And a report from Football Insider claims Howe’s stance on joining Man Utd is that he is ‘interested’ in replacing Carrick.

READ MORE: Carrick out: ‘Pathetic’ Man Utd star ‘another stick to beat him with’ as Conte called for



The report explains:

‘United have no immediate plans to sack Michael Carrick, but are weighing up possible contingency plans if results continue to be an issue. ‘Howe has plenty of admirers behind the scenes at Old Trafford, and the prospect of moving to take charge of the club is understood to appeal to him. However, with United’s hierarchy keen to give Carrick time to turn the team’s fortunes around, no change is in the pipeline in the immediate future.’

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has hit out at Carrick, who is “in trouble” at Man Utd.

“Carrick is on the rack. I’m telling you now, he is in trouble,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“That is terrible. The last three games, they lost to 10-man Man City, could’ve got beaten by Fulham and they draw at home, 1-0 up, to 10-man Spurs.”

He continued: “They have been absolutely terrible. The heat on Carrick now is going to be unbelievable.”

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