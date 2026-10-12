Man City FFP: Neville picks out ‘devastating’ Liverpool banner, reveals damning ‘feeling’ after guilty verdict

Gary Neville thinks a “devastating” Liverpool banner summed up the feeling about Manchester City after the guilty FFP verdict.

On Sunday afternoon, Man City had their first game since it was confirmed that they had been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have appealed the verdict, but they face severe sanctions if they cannot prove their innocence. Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

So it felt only right that they faced Liverpool in the first game after the guilty verdict, because the Reds were arguably more affected than any other club by City’s wrongdoing.

Man City’s quality showed as they beat 10-man Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, but Neville thinks one particular banner in the home crowd was “devastating”.

‘There was a banner over in that far corner, I thought it was devastating: ‘A Generation of Supporters Have Been Cheated’,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

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“I thought, that will be the mood around the country, for 10-15 years, they’ve been cheated.

“Manchester City have that appeal and they’re confident they’re going to win it and if they do then obviously we all sit there and say fair enough. But if they don’t and those guilty verdicts are confirmed then they’ve got a massive problem.”

“You’re watching something that’s false, that’s not right…”

Neville has also explained his general “feeling” about Man City beating Liverpool after “watching something that’s false”.

“We’re sat here not knowing what this means,” Neville added.

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“We know what it means today, that Manchester City go three points clear at the top of the league, but there is a feeling that this is ultimately not going to be where City are going to finish.

“Liverpool fans are singing ‘Going Down’ and they’re shouting ‘Cheats’ during the last 10-15 minutes of the match.

‘They’ll be delighted, City fans, but I don’t think they probably recognise right now the stain, the stigma, the damage that this is going to do to them.

“There is going to be, up and down the country, a lot of annoyance that they see this team that is glorious to watch at times, win football matches. It’s just not going to be enjoyed.

“As a United fan I’ve never enjoyed City winning games, but I have admired them. But there’s just a little bit of something there. You feel a little bit lower in your stomach, that you’re watching something that’s false, that’s not right.

“We just have to get through to January or February when Manchester City will either clear themselves or the guilt is confirmed. The feeling at the end of the match feels quite strange.”

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