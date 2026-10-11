Liverpool vs Man City: Pundits address game’s ‘big moment’ as Doku changes everything

Ryan Gravenberch is sent off against Man City.

Gary Neville thinks Ryan Gravenberch’s sending off against Manchester City was “harsh” as Liverpool lost 3-0 on Sunday.

After a fairly even opening 62 minutes, Gravenberch brought down substitute Jeremy Doku with the refereee showing a second yellow card to the Dutchman.

Man City scored three goals in 13 minutes to take complete control of the match with their first coming just three minutes after Gravenberch’s sending off.

Erling Haaland, Doku and Rayan Cherki all got on the scoresheet as Man City maintained their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign.

But former Manchester United defender Neville insisted that Gravenberch’s first yellow card was undeserved as he went in on Elliot Anderson.

Neville said on Sky Sports commentary: “It feels harsh on Ryan Gravenberch when you think of the two challenges.

READ: Man City FFP: ‘Devastated’ Micah Richards feels ‘let down’ by owners for one key reason

“It’s so harsh for a nothing first challenge on Elliott Anderson. The referee was too quick with the card.

“Knowing you’re on a yellow and you’re on the wrong side of Jeremy Doku, do you need to make that challenge?”

But former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock had little sympathy for the Netherlands international after taking out Doku, who replaced Iliman Ndiaye on 56 minutes.

Warnock said on BBC Radio Five Live: “The Liverpool players are not happy about that situation. Ryan Gravenberch didn’t have to make the challenge.

“Does it warrant a yellow card? It probably does because if Jeremy Doku gets the ball he can drive at the heart of the Liverpool defence.”

Jamie Carragher added on Sky Sports: “The red card was a big moment in the swing of this game.”

While Sky Sports‘ Vinny O’Connor said: “Feel for Ryan Gravenberch. I did not think his first yellow card for a challenge on Anderson was worthy of a yellow card. It was mistimed not malicious.

READ: Former Man City star hits out at FFP rules as 530-word ‘very simple solution’ detailed

“Even the one on Doku just now could be seen as a coming together, although more understandable a yellow given it prevented a City break…but I find a red card for those two fouls really disappointing.”

Warnock went on to praise Man City boss Enzo Maresca for introducing Doku, who turned the game on its head, he said: “What Enzo Maresca has done has changed this game with bringing Jeremy Doku on the pitch.

“My word, that was special. He’s sent it round the post into the far corner.

“It’s a sublime finish from Doku.”

On Doku’s spectacular goal, Neville added: “A beauty from Jeremy Doku. What a goal. Not necessarily beautiful for the game, but there’s a strange feeling in the stadium.

“City fans are ecstatic. Similar to the position on the first goal, this time he doesn’t need a deflection to go to Erling Haaland he does it in one.”

READ NEXT: Erling Haaland considers time at Man City ‘over’ as he decides transfer amid Arsenal boost