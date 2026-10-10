Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed three major punishments that Manchester City should be given after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man City face severe sanctions after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

Enzo Maresca‘s side continue to insist on their innocence and have appealed the initial verdict, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to fail.

Therefore, Man City face significant punishments, including a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

This could be ratified before the end of this season, but in the meantime, Man City are top of the Premier League after five games and face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

And Neville has acknowledged that it would be a “huge problem” if Man City win the Premier League this season.

“It will be very difficult for everybody in football to watch Manchester City win the league this year. Psychologically, it would be a huge problem for the game,” Neville said on The Overlap Daily.

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“I don’t think the Premier League can let this run until the end of the season. If Manchester City are lifting the Premier League trophy in May without a verdict being given, there will be absolute uproar. The case must be dealt with by February or March.

“Due process has to happen, and City believe they will get off the charges, so we will see what happens. But you cannot get to the end of the season and have Manchester City win the title without a verdict.”

Gary Neville reveals three ideal punishments for Manchester City

Neville has also revealed three punishments that should be given if Man City cannot prove their innocence.

“I think the owners should go, the titles should be stripped for the relevant period, and there should be a multi-year points punishment,” Neville added.

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“The owners and executives are going to struggle to remain in place if the same test that I have to follow as a director and owner is applied consistently.

“I’m not particularly fixated on relegating Manchester City to League One or League Two. I want the club to return to the Premier League.

“I was speaking to a City fan this morning who said supporters are going to wear retro kits on Sunday to show that they love the club and would go back to where they were if they had to. If that is what they do, good luck to them.

“But I can understand why the Premier League, politicians and regulators are concerned about the impact of removing the owners.

“For the club, the city and the east side of Manchester, the economic consequences would be enormous. That is the context, even though I have been clear about the punishment I think should happen.”

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