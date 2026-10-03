Gary Neville has revealed what the “only appropriate punishment” would be for Manchester City’s owners after the FFP guilty verdict.

On Friday, Man City confirmed that they have submitted an appeal after an independent comission found them guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

It has been widely reported that Man City are likely to lose the appeal, after which it will face severe sanctions. Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

“It’ll be difficult for the Man City owners to retain their status…”

There could also be ramifications for Man City’s owners, with Manchester United legend and Salford co-owner Neville claiming Man City’s owners could find it “difficult” to “retain their status” if the guilty verdict remains.

“It’s hard to see how the Man City owners can comply with the owners’ and directors’ test in this country if the verdict remains,” Neville told Sky Sports.

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“The reality is, because of improper owners of clubs, there are a lot stricter rules in place. It’ll be difficult for the Man City owners to retain their status.

“Clubs are protected assets, community assets, because of the meaning of them to fans and people of a city, so owners have to comply with the rules and laws set out in the test.

“The only appropriate punishment is to apply the owners’ and directors’ test, firstly, and then to look at the achievements over the period and determine whether they should still stand.

“Those two things would have the most direct consequence on English football. If I was Man City, I’d snap your hand off for a fine or points deduction, even if it was 60 points, because that would only damage you for a moment in time.

“To own a football club in this country is one of the greatest responsibilities you can have. It needs to be taken very seriously.

“We can’t get bogged down with fines and points deductions, concentrate on the two most important things: the achievements during that time and what happens to the owners and executives who oversaw that period.”

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Neville has also shed light on the “devastating” impact that this verdict could have on the Premier League.

Neville added: “The Premier League is our greatest export around the world, and now it’s being dragged through the mud because the very best team over the last 15 years, as we stand, are guilty of winning titles inappropriately. That’s devastating.

“If the guilty verdict stands it won’t be real. It’ll be a period tainted forever. The achievements themselves are tarnished.”

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