According to reports, Declan Rice is closing in on signing a new Arsenal contract, though David Raya’s future is uncertain after a ‘surprising development’.

Arsenal have been gradually building to become one of the best teams in the world, and head coach Mikel Arteta has one of Europe’s most complete squads.

After winning the Premier League title last season, Arsenal are well-placed to retain the crown and potentially win more trophies this term.

And the Gunners have been looking to secure their future by getting key individuals to sign contract extensions, with Arteta, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri among those to pen new deals in recent months.

Arsenal are not stopping there, with a new report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims that they are ‘advancing’ on a new deal for Rice.

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It is said that an agreement has not yet been reached between the club and player, but there is ‘optimism’ that a deal can be ‘done soon’.

The same report claims new deals are also possible for Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Raya, though there has been a ‘surprising development’ with the goalkeeper.

Arsenal could replace David Raya

It is noted that Raya’s situation is one to ‘keep an eye on’, with Arsenal potentially looking to replace him.

The report explains:

‘One source I spoke too found it “surprising” that there was not more urgency from Arsenal’s end to secure new terms with Raya. There’s also the important context to keep in mind, which is that Arsenal were very strongly interested in signing Joan Garcia before he ended up at Barcelona. ‘It’s understood that Garcia was being targeted to come in as backup to Raya, but that’s also hard to square with just how good a player he is, with the 25-year-old proving a superb addition since becoming number one at Barcelona.’

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Raya would be hard to replace, and club legend Paul Merson said at the end of last season that he is the best goalkeeper in the world.

Merson said: “It’s remarkable to think it took 22 years for Arsenal to win the Premier League again, since The Invincibles, but what finally earned them the title was a group of robust players who turn up week-in, week-out. Declan Rice has been incredible in that regard.

“Mikel Arteta has assembled a strong squad with signings who may have gone under the radar when they first joined, particularly players like Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Leandro Trossard.

“They chose to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya, and he’s gone on to become the best goalkeeper in the world.

“They’ve also added players with an x-factor, like Eberechi Eze who can add a touch of magic. What Arteta and the club have done to assemble this squad is unbelievable.”

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