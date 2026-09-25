Arsenal star David Raya has been told that Aston Villa summer signing Zion Suzuki is ‘miles better’ as the “best in the Premier League”.

Raya is widely considered the best goalkeeper in England after he played a key role in Arsenal winning the Premier League title last season.

However, Raya produced a rare disappointing performance last weekend as Arsenal were deservedly beaten 3-0 by Brighton.

Raya still tops our ranking of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, though presenter Adrian Durham has argued that £30m Aston Villa summer signing Suzuki is actually superior to the Spaniard.

Suzuki joined Aston Villa in the summer to be Emiliano Martinez’s long-term replacement and he has caught the eye with his great form.

“Lazy people will say [Arsenal’s] David Raya [in the best goalkeeper],” Durham told talkSPORT.

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“People who watch football will say Zion Suzuki at Aston Villa, who was also probably the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.

“Now I can hear Arsenal fans crying right now, dry your eyes!

“People bang on about his spectacular saves, when you break them down, are they actually that good?”

He continued: “I’ll give you an example, when they played Chelsea and beat them 2-1, Estevao came on.

“He cut him from the right and had this shot with his left foot.

“David Raya tipped it over and everybody’s going ‘Ooh’ and everybody’s going ‘Aah’. It was like they’re at some sort of magic show.

“You know the classic Arsenal overreaction where everything any Arsenal player ever does has to be the greatest thing in the world ever.”

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Zion Suzuki is ‘miles better’ than David Raya

Durham has also spoken on Suzuki’s key qualities that mean he is ‘miles better’ than Raya.

“In the meantime, Suzuki makes incredible save after save after save to keep Villa at 0-0 [against Tottenham] at the weekend and they go on to win the game,” Durham added.

“He’s 6ft 3in, he’s a proper bulky presence, brilliant frame for a goalkeeper.

“His distribution off both feet, pinpoint, any distance, absolutely phenomenal.

“So about time people stop banging on about David Raya, the Spanish [Jordan] Pickford. Focus on the best ‘keeper in the Premier League.”

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