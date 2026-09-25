Ruud Gullit thinks Man Utd winger ‘too upset’ and doesn’t want to play for Michael Carrick

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit does not think that Marcus Rashford wants to play for Manchester United under manager Michael Carrick.

The pundit has not been impressed with Rashford’s performance for Man Utd so far this season.

The 28-year-old England international winger has not scored a goal or given an assist in six appearances for Man Utd this campaign.

Gullit believes that Rashford’s failure to get a permanent move to Barcelona in the summer of 2026 has adversely affected him.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

The England international winger helped the Catalan giants win LaLiga last season.

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Barcelona had the option to make Rashford’s loan deal from Man Utd permanent for £26million in the summer of 2026.

However, Hansi Flick’s side decided against triggering that option and signed wingers Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund instead.

Rashford has been reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s squad, but, according to Gullit, the winger is not happy.

Marcus Rashford ‘upset’ about failed Barcelona transfer

Gullit told ComeOn: “I don’t know if Marcus Rashford likes playing for Man United anymore – Barcelona were the ‘love of his life’ and he might be too upset after leaving

“Of course, it didn’t happen for Rashford but he was only there on loan but I think he learned a lot playing for Barcelona.

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“He played with very good players around him there and now he has to do it at a different team, playing different football, without those players, and I don’t know if he likes that. I don’t know if he wants it anymore.

“We will see because he will show us and I know he wants to play well but it’s not nice to leave the love of your life, Man United, and find out that a lot of people didn’t even want you.

“That’s not nice at all. Now he has to go back and prove himself again and that is hard.”

Gullit added: “Marcus Rashford wasn’t the big story around Barcelona this summer.

“Anthony Gordon was the big story, and I think it was a fantastic story because he visualised it.

“He wanted it. He went and studied Spanish and prepared for it. Now look where he is. That is a fantastic story, and I love it.”

“It goes to show other players, if you can visualise it, you can make it happen too.”

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