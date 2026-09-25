Michael Olise reaches decision on joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise does not want to join Liverpool anytime soon, according to a report.

Liverpool wanted to sign Olise from Bayern in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club were looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah at the time.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season, and Liverpool wanted to sign Olise to replace the Egyptian legend on the right flank under manager Andoni Iraola.

However, no move materialised, and Olise stayed at Bayern, with Liverpool eventually signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

While Barcola has played on the right wing for Liverpool under manager Iraola this season, the France international prefers to play on the left.

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Liverpool still need to sign a specialist right-winger, and rumours linking Bayern superstar Olise with a move to Anfield persist.

Journalist Farrell Keeling wrote on Christian Falk’s website, CFBayernInsider, on September 4: “It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that Andoni Iraola’s men failed to sign a natural right-sided winger.

“Victor Munoz looks well-suited to the position, but the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and new boy Barcola are all naturally predisposed to playing on the left flank.

“There’s an argument to be made that this may not particularly matter, given that Iraola will commit to rotating his options on either side to build familiarity.

“But Liverpool would no doubt be open to the prospect of adding a player of Olise’s calibre if it meant fixing their right side for the foreseeable future.”

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Michael Olise does not want to join Liverpool

However, according to TEAMtalk, Olise and Bayern have no plans to part ways anytime soon.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that should Olise leave Bayern in the future, then he would prefer a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

TEAMtalk reported: ‘Sources can now confirm that Arsenal and Manchester City also made enquiries about Olise during the summer as both clubs assessed winger options.

‘They were met with a similar response to Liverpool, with Bayern unwilling to entertain a move and Olise showing no desire to leave Munich.

‘The stance is unlikely to change in the short term, with sources close to the player making clear that Olise is settled in Germany and has no plans to push for a return to England.

‘If and when Olise does eventually decide to leave Bayern, however, we can reveal that his preference is more likely to be a move to Spain.

‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that Olise has a genuine ambition to play in Spain, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona very much aware of his situation.’

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