According to reports, Arsenal are ‘making it very easy’ for Barcelona to sign Viktor Gyokeres, who has now been ‘put up for sale’.

The Gunners invested around £64m to sign Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Arsenal decided to favour Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko as they prioritised signing a new striker ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, but he had a mixed debut season.

Gyokeres scored 14 Premier League goals and 20 in all competitions, but he often struggled when playing against stronger opposition and was often on the periphery in games.

He was linked with an exit in the summer and has dropped behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order at the Emirates in the early weeks of this season.

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Havertz has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this term, while Gyokeres has struggled to make an impact when he has played.

Now, insider Indykaila has claimed that Gyokeres’ representatives have ‘demanded an urgent meeting’ to discuss his future.

They said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Viktor Gyökeres’ reps have demanded an URGENT meeting with Arsenal chiefs over his future.

‘The striker wants FIRST-TEAM FOOTBALL. NOW.

‘No more waiting. No more bench. He wants to play. ‘

Arsenal to sell Viktor Gyokeres amid Barcelona interest

And Spanish outlet Nacional claims Arsenal have ‘put Gyokeres up for sale’, and it is also said that Barcelona ‘like’ him as a cheaper alternative to Julian Alvarez.

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The report claims Arsenal are now ‘making it very easy’ for Barcelona and others to sign Gyokeres, with it reported that an ‘agreement’ can be reached at 50 million euros (£43m).

The report adds: ‘His future at the Emirates Stadium is up in the air, and [Mikel Arteta] would be willing to do without the former Coventry City, Swansea City, Sankt Pauli or Brighton & Hove Albion player.

‘Everything will depend on whether Flick believes they need to recruit a new striker in 2027.’

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano admitted that Gyokeres could leave Arsenal next year.

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Romano explained: “Well, it’s not been an easy start of the season for Gyokeres in the sense that the game-time has been limited.

“So obviously there are already people talking about what’s going to happen with Gyokeres, what’s going to be the future for Gyokeres.

“What I can tell you is that in the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres. Clubs but really top, top clubs, especially from Spain asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

“The answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres we want Gyokeres to stay.

“So Arsenal always maintained the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go.

“Okay, the start of the season has been complicated but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated… you might need a physical striker like him.

“So at this stage, Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres. Then we have to see, in one year I cannot predict the future.

“If there is a right club with big money who try to tempt the club and the player, that could be a different story.

“I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable. I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 2027 is another story.”