Romano claims £64m Arsenal star is not ‘untouchable’ with 2027 ‘a different story’

Fabrizio Romano insists that the future of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres could be “a different story” in 2027 after a slow start to the season.

Arteta has preferred to start Kai Havertz so far this season as Gyokeres has fallen down the pecking order under the Spaniard as the Gunners attempt to retain the Premier League title.

Gyokeres scored 21 times in 55 matches in all competitions for Arsenal last season after signing from Sporting CP in a deal that could be worth around £64m.

Despite scoring a good amount of goals, Gyokeres’ overall play was often criticised by supporters and there were rumours in the lead up to the summer that the Sweden international could be sold.

There have been some reports claiming that Gyokeres is ‘frustrated’ at not playing much so far this season and he is ‘considering his future’.

Gyokeres has played just 29 minutes of Premier League football this term and Italian transfer insider Romano insists 2027 “could be a different story” for the Sweden international’s future at Arsenal.

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Romano said on his Here We Go podcast: “Well, it’s not been an easy start of the season for Gyokeres in the sense that the game-time has been limited.

“So obviously there are already people talking about what’s going to happen with Gyokeres, what’s going to be the future for Gyokeres.

“What I can tell you is that in the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres. Clubs but really top, top clubs, especially from Spain asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

“The answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres we want Gyokeres to stay.

“So Arsenal always maintained the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go.

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“Okay, the start of the season has been complicated but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated… you might need a physical striker like him.

“So at this stage, Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres. Then we have to see, in one year I cannot predict the future.

“If there is a right club with big money who try to tempt the club and the player, that could be a different story.

“I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable. I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 2027 is another story.”

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