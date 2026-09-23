Wayne Rooney slams ‘weak’ Man Utd leaving Michael Carrick under ‘pressure’

Wayne Rooney feels Michael Carrick has been left short of talent at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney feels Manchester United have left Michael Carrick with a “weak” squad, as the legendary former striker detailed the “pressure” the boss is under.

Carrick signed three midfielders and a spare goalkeeper in the summer. Following the transfer window, he has United 12th in the Premier League.

It’s a long way off the third they finished last season, and he had no say in the additions to that squad.

But his former team-mate, Rooney, feels Carrick has been left with a weak squad.

He told talkSPORT: “There’s always going to be pressure, Michael knows that.

“If you’re not winning football games at Man United, then that pressure is there if you don’t win one game.

“So, it hasn’t been the ideal start to the season… there are certain things which I felt the club had to do before the window shut, in bringing players in… the squad is a bit weak.”

Rooney feels that though pressure will continue, Carrick has the tools to get United back into form.

He said: “He’s got to find a way to get more and the best out of these players to get up the table after this international break. I think the break has come at the right time.

“He’s shown that he can get results out of this group of players.

“They have to get their head down and work and hopefully get some better results.”

Wayne Rooney feels Michael Carrick wanted more

Beyond the four signings made at United this summer, there were eyes on a number of left-backs, including Lewis Hall.

Rooney feels that Carrick would have wanted more out of the transfer window than he got.

He said: “He [Carrick] knows what he’s in for there and listen, you always want more as a manager, I’m sure he would have wanted more from the transfer window, but he’s left with what he’s left with.

“I think the Premier League has got better, there’s better teams in there.

“But if you don’t win at Man United, or at any club, at the minute it’s very tough, so I hope he turns it around.”

There’s three weeks without a Premier League match for Carrick to consider what’s best for his side in the coming fixtures, with rock bottom of the table Tottenham next up after the international break.

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